Does HyRyder offer more bank for the buck than Creta, Seltos? A detailed look

The 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine offers the Urban Cruiser HyRyder a big mileage over the Korean rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in terms of fuel-efficiency.

For the first time since their launches, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are in for some serious challenge from their Japanese counterparts Toyota and Maruti Suzuki with the arrival of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Grand Vitara SUVs. Days after Maruti Suzuki revealed the prices of the Grand Vitara, Toyota has announced the full price list of the HyRyder on Wednesday. With both mild hybrid and strong hybrid options, as well as all-wheel drive system, the HyRyder and Grand Vitara promises to offer more bank for the buck.

Here is a quick comparison between the Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder versus Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos based on price, mileage and features:

Is HyRyder more cost-effective than Creta, Seltos?

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is married to a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid system. Together, the unit offers mileage in excess of 20 kmpl in most cases, except the base variant. While the mild hybrid variants of the HyRyder offers up to 21.12 kmpl of mileage, the top-of-the-range V eDrive 2WD strong hybrid variant of the HyRyder returns fuel efficiency of almost 28 kmpl.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos 1.5-litre Petrol (mild hybrid) - 19.39 -21.12 kmpl 1.5-litre Petrol/1.4-litre DCT Turbo - 17 kmpl 1.5-litre Petrol/1.4-litre DCT Turbo - 16.5 kmpl 1,5-litre Petrol (strong hybrid) - 20.58- 27.97 kmpl 1.5-litre Diesel - 21 kmpl 1.5-litre Diesel - 21 kmpl

In comparison, Creta and Seltos have similar fuel efficiency. While the petrol variants, powered by a 1.5-litre unit or 1.4-litre Turbo DCT offer between 16 kmpl and 17 kmpl, the diesel variants offer around 21 kmpl, similar to some of the mild-hybrid variants of the HyRyder.

Is HyRyder more affordable than Creta, Seltos?

Toyota priced the HyRyder almost at par with its Korean rivals. The lower variants are marginally expensive than that of Creta and Seltos, the strong hybrid variants are between ₹1 and 2 lakh more expensive than the top-spec variants of both Creta and Seltos.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta E MT 2WD NEO DRIVE - ₹ 10.48 lakh HTE - ₹ 10.49 lakh E trim - ₹ 10.44 lakh S MT 2WD NEO DRIVE - ₹ 12.28 lakh HTK - ₹ 11.55 lakh EX trim - ₹ 11.38 lakh S AT 2WD NEO DRIVE - ₹ 13.48 lakh HTK+ - ₹ 12.65 lakh S trim - ₹ 12.61 lakh G MT 2WD NEO DRIVE - ₹ 14.34 lakh HTX - ₹ 14.45 lakh S+ trim - ₹ 13.51 lakh S eDrive 2WD HYBRID - ₹ 15.11 lakh HTX+ - ₹ 16.59 lakh SX Executive - ₹ 13.59 lakh G AT 2WD NEO DRIVE - ₹ 15.54 lakh GTX(O) - ₹ 16.05 lakh SX - ₹ 14.38 lakh V MT 2WD NEO DRIVE - ₹ 15.89 lakh GTX+ - ₹ 16.99 lakh SX(O) - ₹ 16.62 lakh V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE - ₹ 17.09 lakh V MT AWD NEO DRIVE - ₹ 17.19 lakh G eDrive 2WD HYBRID - ₹ 17.49 lakh V eDrive 2WD HYBRID - ₹ 18.99 lakh

Does HyRyder have more features than Creta, Seltos?

As far as features are concerned, the HyRyder again scores higher compared to the Creta and Seltos SUVs. One such feature is the AWD system, which is unique to both HyRyder and Grand Vitara in the mid-size SUV segment. Besides this, the HyRyder also offers panoramic sunroof, Head-up Display, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, connected car features and traction modes. Some of these features, like the HuD and 360 degree camera, are missing in Creta and Seltos. However, the two Korean SUVs also come with features like cabin air purifier which HyRyder misses out.

