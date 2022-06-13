HT Auto
Toyota Hyryder SUV leaked ahead of July 1 debut, possibly a Creta challenger

Toyota Hyryder compact SUV comes as the result of a joint project between Suzuki and Toyota.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2022, 10:13 AM
Toyota Hyryder comes as a potential challenger to the Hyundai Creta. (Image: Team BHP)
Toyota Hyryder SUV has been making a buzz in the Indian market for the last few weeks. Ahead of its slated debut on 1st July, the SUV has been leaked online. The image shows the car during a TVC shoot. This is the first time, the compact SUV has been spotted in its production form. The Toyota Hyryder comes as a result of the partnership between two Japanese auto giants - Suzuki and Toyota.

Speaking about the design revealed by the leaked image, the Toyota Hyryder comes with a bold front fascia that is in line with the contemporary models from the brand. It gets sleek and curvy headlamps, and integrated LED daytime running lights. The headlamps come with a sleek chrome trim that connects the brand logo positioned at the centre of the front profile.

The front bumper appears bold looking with a large air intake and flanked by fog lamps positioned at the black housing.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2022, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta Toyota Hyryder Toyota Toyota India Toyota Kirloskar Motor
