Toyota Hilux Black Edition or Toyota Hilux: Which pickup suites your style

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition was introduced earlier at a price of ₹37.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Similar to every other black or dark edition model, the Hilux Black Edition also receives an all black treatment, both exterior and interior. Yet the core package stays intact, as with most other black or dard edition cars.
The Hilux Black edition was initially launched at the Auto Expo 2025. Hilux remains the most sought-after pick-up truck in the Indian market as well as in the international market and with the new Black Edition, Toyota is looking to attract more customers. Here's what sets the Hilux Black Edition apart from the normal one.
The Toyota Hilux line begins with the Standard 4X4 variant at ₹30.40 lakh, while the top of the line for the regular version of the pick-up, High 4X4 AT costs ₹37.90 lakh. The Hilux Black Edition sits at the top of the Hilux lineup in India. Interestingly, the Hilux Black Edition also costs ₹37.90 lakh, which is the same as the top end of the regular model. All prices are ex-showroom.
While keeping the same look, the Hilux Black Edition, like all other black edition models, receives black treatment all across. The Toyota Hilux Black Edition has blacked-out features. The front radiator grille, bumper, fender garnish, fuel lid garnish, ORVM covers and door handles are blacked out now. It also receives black alloy wheels black wheel hubs, making the pick-up truck look stealthy. On the standard model, the black pieces are substituted by chrome pieces.
The interior of the Toyota Hilux Black Edition remains the same as the standard model. Both the variants of the Hilux receive a blacked out treatment. The features list, on the other hand, also remains the same for both the variants. Both the variants of the Hilux come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, eight-way adjustable seat, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, engine start/stop push button and dual-zone climate control.
Similar to its cabin and features, the safety equipment of the Hilux Black Edition is precisely identical to the normal model. It still receives 7 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, front and rear parking sensors and a rear camera.
The powertrain of the Hilux Black Edition also remains the same as the standard model. Toyota Hilux Black Edition, like the standard model, gets a 2.8-litre diesel motor that develops just over 200 bhp of maximum power and a maximum torque output of 500 Nm with the automatic transmission. Though the Hilux Black Edition is not offered with a manual transmission, the standard model is. With the manual transmission, the torque output is reduced to 420 Nm. It also features a 4x4 drivetrain and an Electronic Differential Lock together with an Automatic Limited Slip Differential.
