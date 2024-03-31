Tesla just produced its 6 millionth car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 31, 2024

The 6 millionth EV from the OEM looks like a Tesla Model Y, which is the bestselling electric car in the world

Tesla started its car production in 2008 with the Roadster

The OEM took 12 years to reach the first million mark

Since then, Tesla's production pace increased rapidly

The EV maker rolled out its 2 millionth car in just 18 months after producing the first millionth electric car

To reach third and fourth million milestones, Tesla took 11 and seven months, respectively

The OEM reached the four million milestone in March 2023

Tesla reached the five million mark in September 2023, taking just 6.5 months

Nw, it took even less time 6.25 months to reach the six million mark
