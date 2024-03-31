The 6 millionth EV from the OEM looks like a Tesla Model Y, which is the bestselling electric car in the world
Tesla started its car production in 2008 with the Roadster
The OEM took 12 years to reach the first million mark
Since then, Tesla's production pace increased rapidly
The EV maker rolled out its 2 millionth car in just 18 months after producing the first millionth electric car
To reach third and fourth million milestones, Tesla took 11 and seven months, respectively
The OEM reached the four million milestone in March 2023
Tesla reached the five million mark in September 2023, taking just 6.5 months
Nw, it took even less time 6.25 months to reach the six million mark