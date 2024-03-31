HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Rolls Out 6 Millionth Ev, Makes One Million Cars In Just Six Months

Tesla rolls out 6 millionth EV, makes one million cars in just six months

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2024, 08:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tesla has just produced its six millionth electric car. The first million took 12 years, while the last one million took just six months.
Tesla
Tesla has just produced its six millionth electric car. The first million took 12 years, while the last one million took just six months.
Tesla
Tesla has just produced its six millionth electric car. The first million took 12 years, while the last one million took just six months.

Tesla has reached a new milestone, producing 60th lakh units of electric cars. The EV giant reached this milestone 16 years after launching its first-ever car, the Roadster in 2008. What's more interesting is that the OEM manufactured the last 10 lakh units of electric cars in just six months, while it took 12 years to produce the first 10 lakh units.

This achievement marks a significant moment for the electric vehicle manufacturer, which has created quite a revolution in the world of electric mobility with its cars such as the Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X and Model Y. Another interesting fact is that the timing of the announcement of rolling out the 60 lakh units comes at a time when the automaker is facing a steep competition from Chinese rivals like BYD, which recently celebrated the production of 70 lakh units of plug-in hybrid cars. Tesla posted a short video on the X social media to announce the achievement and thanked its owners and teams around the globe.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon396 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon493 Km
₹ 69.90 Lakh
Compare
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

From the small video Tesla posted on the social media platform, it appears that the specific 60 lakh unit car is the Model Y, which is the bestselling car in the world. Last year, Tesla sold a total of 12.3 lakh units of cars across the world. The automaker reached the milestone of 40 lakh cars in March 2023 and 50 lakh units in September last year. This signals that the production of the automaker is consistent.

With the automaker planning to ramp up the production of Cybertruck, Tesla is expected to expedite the overall production volume significantly in the coming months, which would see the OEM reaching 70 lakh units milestone even faster. Currently, Tesla is aiming to expand its production volume and sales further. One of the major markets the automaker is aiming to enter in 2024 is India, where the EV maker would produce cars locally as well.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2024, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Model S Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model Y Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Cybertruck

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.