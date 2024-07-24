HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Fortuner Rival, Nissan X Trail Bookings To Open On 26th July

Toyota Fortuner rival, Nissan X-Trail bookings to open on 26th July

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2024, 17:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Nissan X-Trail will be going against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.
Nissan X-Trail review thumbnail
Nissan is bringing back the X-Trail to the Indian market. It will come through the CBU route which means the prices could be slightly on the higher side. There would be three colours on offer - Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black
The bookings of the X-Trail will be starting on 26th July and deliveries will begin in August. Nissan already has brought 150 units of the X-Trail which are ready to dispatch. 
It will be competing against the  Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.
The boot space with the third-rows folded is rated at 585 litres. Folding the middle row seats opens up  cargo space of 1,424 litres for larger items. There is also a small storage under the floor of the boot. There is no spare tyre on offer. 
Safety features include 7 airbags, Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving object detection (MOD), Brake Limited Slip Differential (BLSD), Electronic Stability controls (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill-start Assist (HSA), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and all 4 wheel disc brakes.
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is not the best in terms of graphics but does come with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sound system is also quite great. There is a dedicated camera button to pull up the 360 degree camera when needed.
The digital cluster is crisp and provides all the vital information. There is also automatic wipers and headlamps on offer. The multi-function steering wheel houses controls for cruise control, speed limiter, voice command and audio system. 
The Nissan X-Trail will come equipped with LED headlamps featuring DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold and keyless entry.
The X-Trail comes to India only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is a three-cylinder unit that gets variable compression and a turbocharger. It puts out 160 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a CVT automatic transmission. There are paddle shifters and three driving modes - Eco, Standard and Sport.
There is a 12V mild-hybrid system to aid in fuel efficiency and an auto start/stop system. The brand is not offering all-wheel drive in the Indian market which the rivals get.
View all Images
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
Nissan is bringing back the X-Trail to the Indian market. It will come through the CBU route which means the prices could be slightly on the higher side. There would be three colours on offer - Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black
1/10
Nissan is bringing back the X-Trail to the Indian market. It will come through the CBU route which means the prices could be slightly on the higher side. There would be three colours on offer - Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black
The bookings of the X-Trail will be starting on 26th July and deliveries will begin in August. Nissan already has brought 150 units of the X-Trail which are ready to dispatch. 
2/10
The bookings of the X-Trail will be starting on 26th July and deliveries will begin in August. Nissan already has brought 150 units of the X-Trail which are ready to dispatch. 
It will be competing against the  Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.
3/10
It will be competing against the  Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.
The boot space with the third-rows folded is rated at 585 litres. Folding the middle row seats opens up  cargo space of 1,424 litres for larger items. There is also a small storage under the floor of the boot. There is no spare tyre on offer. 
4/10
The boot space with the third-rows folded is rated at 585 litres. Folding the middle row seats opens up  cargo space of 1,424 litres for larger items. There is also a small storage under the floor of the boot. There is no spare tyre on offer. 
Safety features include 7 airbags, Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving object detection (MOD), Brake Limited Slip Differential (BLSD), Electronic Stability controls (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill-start Assist (HSA), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and all 4 wheel disc brakes.
5/10
Safety features include 7 airbags, Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving object detection (MOD), Brake Limited Slip Differential (BLSD), Electronic Stability controls (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill-start Assist (HSA), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and all 4 wheel disc brakes.
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is not the best in terms of graphics but does come with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sound system is also quite great. There is a dedicated camera button to pull up the 360 degree camera when needed.
6/10
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is not the best in terms of graphics but does come with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sound system is also quite great. There is a dedicated camera button to pull up the 360 degree camera when needed.
The digital cluster is crisp and provides all the vital information. There is also automatic wipers and headlamps on offer. The multi-function steering wheel houses controls for cruise control, speed limiter, voice command and audio system. 
7/10
The digital cluster is crisp and provides all the vital information. There is also automatic wipers and headlamps on offer. The multi-function steering wheel houses controls for cruise control, speed limiter, voice command and audio system. 
The Nissan X-Trail will come equipped with LED headlamps featuring DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold and keyless entry.
8/10
The Nissan X-Trail will come equipped with LED headlamps featuring DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold and keyless entry.
The X-Trail comes to India only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is a three-cylinder unit that gets variable compression and a turbocharger. It puts out 160 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a CVT automatic transmission. There are paddle shifters and three driving modes - Eco, Standard and Sport.
9/10
The X-Trail comes to India only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is a three-cylinder unit that gets variable compression and a turbocharger. It puts out 160 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a CVT automatic transmission. There are paddle shifters and three driving modes - Eco, Standard and Sport.
There is a 12V mild-hybrid system to aid in fuel efficiency and an auto start/stop system. The brand is not offering all-wheel drive in the Indian market which the rivals get.
10/10
There is a 12V mild-hybrid system to aid in fuel efficiency and an auto start/stop system. The brand is not offering all-wheel drive in the Indian market which the rivals get.

Nissan Motor India has announced that they will be opening bookings for X-Trail on 26th July. The booking amount has been set to 1 lakh while deliveries will begin in August. The brand already has 150 units of X-Trails ready to be dispatched to the customers. The X-Trail will be the flagship SUV for the Indian market.

Nissan X-Trail comes to India through the CBU route. It will be sold in three colour options - Diamond Black, Champagne Silver and Pearl White. It will get 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc
₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 29.90 - 39.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 30.30 - 32.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Nissan X-Trail features

The Nissan X-Trail will come equipped with LED headlamps featuring DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cruise control, speed limiter and a 360-degree camera. Additionally, the SUV will include an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, multiple drive modes, wireless charging, and other features.

Upcoming cars

Nissan X-Trail specs

The X-Trail comes to India only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is a three-cylinder unit that gets variable compression and a turbocharger. It puts out 160 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a CVT automatic transmission. There are paddle shifters and three driving modes - Eco, Standard and Sport.

Also Read : Nissan X-Trail first drive review: Can it pose a threat to Toyota Fortuner?

There is a 12V mild-hybrid system to aid in fuel efficiency and an auto start/stop system. The brand is not offering all-wheel drive in the Indian market

Despite being a three-cylinder unit, there are no vibrations. It pulls cleanly and builds up speeds in a very linear manner. The driving modes alter the throttle response and steering weight.

Watch: 2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?

Nissan X-Trail rivals

Nissan X-Trail will be going against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian and Hyundai Tucson.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2024, 15:21 PM IST
TAGS: Eco X-Trail max Nissan Motor India X Trail Nissan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.