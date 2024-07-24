Toyota Fortuner rival, Nissan X-Trail bookings to open on 26th July
- Nissan X-Trail will be going against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.
Nissan Motor India has announced that they will be opening bookings for X-Trail on 26th July. The booking amount has been set to ₹1 lakh while deliveries will begin in August. The brand already has 150 units of X-Trails ready to be dispatched to the customers. The X-Trail will be the flagship SUV for the Indian market.
Nissan X-Trail comes to India through the CBU route. It will be sold in three colour options - Diamond Black, Champagne Silver and Pearl White. It will get 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.
Nissan X-Trail features
The Nissan X-Trail will come equipped with LED headlamps featuring DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cruise control, speed limiter and a 360-degree camera. Additionally, the SUV will include an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, multiple drive modes, wireless charging, and other features.
Nissan X-Trail specs
The X-Trail comes to India only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is a three-cylinder unit that gets variable compression and a turbocharger. It puts out 160 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a CVT automatic transmission. There are paddle shifters and three driving modes - Eco, Standard and Sport.
There is a 12V mild-hybrid system to aid in fuel efficiency and an auto start/stop system. The brand is not offering all-wheel drive in the Indian market
Despite being a three-cylinder unit, there are no vibrations. It pulls cleanly and builds up speeds in a very linear manner. The driving modes alter the throttle response and steering weight.
Nissan X-Trail rivals
Nissan X-Trail will be going against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian and Hyundai Tucson.