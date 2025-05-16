Toyota Corolla Cross GR SPORT: Take a look at 5 key highlights of the SUV

The newly introduced Toyota Corolla Cross GR SPORT represents an evolution of the Corolla Cross SUV with a sportier character whilst maintaining the core strengths of practicality, reliability and hybrid efficiency. As part of Toyota’s expanding SUV lineup in Europe, this new variant brings both visual and mechanical enhancements aimed at customers who value a more engaging driving experience. Here are its five key highlights:

1 The GR SPORT variant is styled to stand apart from the regular Corolla Cross. It features fully machined 19-inch black alloy wheels and a specially designed front grille that gives it a more aggressive stance. A gloss black Toyota logo adds to the visual differentiation. The vehicle is also available in a unique bi-tone Storm Grey colour that’s exclusive to this grade. At the rear, an embossed Corolla Cross logo and aerodynamic lamp fins not only improve looks but also aid in stability. Inside the cabin, Toyota uses a suede-like material called BRIN･NAUB® for the seats, which are accented with red stitching and GR logos to give the interior a sport-inspired appearance.

2 Design To back up its sportier look, the GR SPORT version of the Corolla Cross comes with functional upgrades. The suspension has been lowered by 10 mm, resulting in a lower centre of gravity and improved handling characteristics. Steering has been specifically tuned for quicker response, and paddle shifters allow for manual gear changes, enhancing driver engagement. The introduction of a dedicated Sport Mode changes how the car accelerates and decelerates — increasing engine idle speed for sharper throttle response, while also enhancing braking feel during deceleration. Additionally, the Snow Extra mode, already available on the standard AWD-i versions, is included here as well, helping to maintain stability on slippery surfaces.

3 Interior Inside, the Corolla Cross GR SPORT benefits from several usability improvements. The centre console has been redesigned with a more practical layout, including a new sliding storage box, updated cup holder positioning, and a dedicated space for smartphone storage. Wireless charging is now included as standard, and Android connectivity has been improved — now 1.5 times faster — to match Apple CarPlay performance. The infotainment system features a 10.5-inch high-definition touchscreen, while most variants in Europe also come with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Higher trims offer additional comfort features such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and updated ambient lighting.

5 Safety The Corolla Cross GR SPORT, like other variants, comes equipped with Toyota’s T-Mate safety suite. This includes the latest (third-generation) Toyota Safety Sense system, which brings features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and pre-collision warning. The vehicle also supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates, allowing Toyota to improve system performance and add new features without requiring a service visit. Additional driver-assistance and parking features are also available depending on the trim level.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: