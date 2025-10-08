Toyota asserts dominance with 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition, bringing refreshed styling and feature enhancements to the SUV. The 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition builds on the success of the 2024 version, with the SUV continuing to assert dominance in the segment. The automaker says the new Leader Edition amplifies the Fortuner’s road presence with a sportier and dynamic appeal. Bookings for the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition will open in the second week of October.

2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: What’s New?

There are new styling elements on the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition. Exterior changes include a new grille design with front and rear bumper spoilers and chrome garnish. The SUV gets a dual-tone roof finished in black, along with glossy black alloy wheels, and a distinctive hood emblem for a bold look. The Leader Edition is available in four colour options - Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver. The cabin gets new black and maroon dual-tone seats and door trims, along with features like auto-folding mirrors, illuminated scuff plates, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The overall layout remains unchanged on the SUV.

2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Specifications

Power on the Fortuner Leader Edition comes from the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine tuned for 201 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with a 4x2 automatic and manual (420 Nm) transmission options.

Commenting on the launch, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, our customers’ evolving lifestyle preferences inspire us to continually refresh and enhance our offerings. We are grateful for the strong acceptance and overwhelming response to the 2024 Fortuner Leader Edition, which has further strengthened the SUV’s legacy as an icon on Indian roads. Encouraged by this trust, we are delighted to introduce the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition, an offering for those seeking a sportier, more dynamic SUV. We are confident that this refreshed edition will further delight our customers and reinforce Fortuner’s position as the benchmark in the premium SUV segment."

Toyota is offering the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition with a standard 3-year/100,000 km warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and extended warranty up ot 5 years/220,000 km. Furthermore, the automaker is offering 8-year funding with low EMIs, Toyota Smart Balloon Finance, and pre-approved value-added services, and genuine accessories.

The Toyota Fortuner continues to be a top-seller in its segment with over 300,000 units sold in its 15-year run in the Indian market.

