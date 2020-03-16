2020 Creta vs 2020 Harrier: Five features inside Hyundai that Tata missed

Hyundai launched its second-gen Creta in India on Monday at a price tag ranging from ₹9.99 lakh* to ₹17.20 lakh*. When compared to the Tata's ace product, Harrier 2020, which retails in the price range of ₹13.25 lakh* to ₹20.25 lakh*, the South Korean automaker has clearly given the Creta an upper-hand. While the Creta excels clearly in terms of pricing, we list down 5 of its core features which are not found in the new Tata Harrier.

Electric parking brake with autohold: One of the most talked about features of the 2020 Hyundai Creta is its electric parking brake which is absent in the updated Tata Harrier. This feature automatically holds the car and stops it from rolling over when the vehicle is brought to a halt. The Harrier, on the other hand, features an aircraft styled lever hand brake.

Paddle Shifters: The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered with paddle-shifters behind the steering wheel, while the Tata Harrier comes with a traditional automatic gear stick only.

10.25-inch Touchscreen infotainment unit with split screen function: While both the SUVs offer a large sized infotainment system unit, it is the Creta which wins the battle with its larger 10.25-inch touchscreen display. The Harrier, on the other hand, features a 8.8-inch Floating Island touchscreen infotainment system.

Ventilated seats: The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with front ventilated seats and the same feature is yet not available on the Tata Harrier. Hyundai has been giving this feature in some of its other offerings as well, including the Verna.

Remote engine start in AT/MT: The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes out as first in class vehicle to offer the remote engine start in both automatic as well manual models. While this feature is available in the Kia Seltos automatic variants, it is actually missed from the Tata Harrier completely.

*(ex-showroom)