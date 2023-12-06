Top 10 SUVs sold in November: Scorpio overtakes Creta, Nexon stays on top

The SUV race continues to intensify as November threw up interesting results from sales. While Maruti has gained in terms of share, Tata Motors' SUV lineup continues to dominate the sales chart occupying top two positions for the first time. It is also the first time that Mahindra's iconic Scorpio SUV, sold in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatars, has managed to overtake one of the most popular compact SUV Hyundai Creta to end November among the top five SUVs sold in the country. Among new entrants in the list, Hyundai's Punch-rival Exter SUV has managed to make the cut for the first time. Here is a quick look at the list of top 10 SUVs sold in India in November.

Tata Nexon:

After its launch in a new avatar in September, the new Nexon SUV continues to remain the most popular model in the segment. In November, the Nexon 2023 registered 14,916 units, which is around 6 per cent less than what Tata Motors could sell during the same month last year. Its sale has also gone down compared to the highs of the festive months when Tata Motors sold more than 31,000 units of the Nexon facelift SUV in September and October combined.

Tata Punch:

Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, has jumped one place to second by beating Maruti Suzuki Brezza in November. Tata Motors sold 14,383 units of the small SUV, up by about 19 per cent compared to November last year when the carmaker sold 12,131 units. However, the sale has decreased marginally compared to October this year when TataPunch found 15,217 takers. Tata Motors is expected to launch the EV version of the SUV soon, which will further bolster its sales performance in coming days.

Maruti Brezza:

Maruti Suzuki, which currently boasts as India's top SUV maker, saw its most popular model in the segment drop one place to number three. With 13,393 units sold, the Brezza managed to gain around 18 per cent compared to the same month previous year. During the festive month of October, Maruti Brezza managed to find 16,050 homes. The sale of the SUV has also gone down compared to September when Maruti sold 15,001 units.

Mahindra Scorpio:

With nearly a 90 per cent jump in sales compared to November last year, the biggest gainer in the SUV segment last month was Mahindra Scorpio. Sold in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic versions, the SUV found 12,185 buyers. In November last year, Mahindra sold only 6,455 units of the SUV. In October this year, Mahindra had delivered 13,578 units. Since the launch of the Scorpio-N SUV, this is the first month when it has overtaken popular compact models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Hyundai Creta:

Despite losing out to Mahindra Scorpio, Hyundai Creta remains the best-selling compact SUV in India. In November, Hyundai sold 11,814 units, down by more than 10 per cent from 13,321 units during the same month in the previous year. Its sale has also reduced compared to the 13,077 units sold during the festive month. Hyundai is all set to drive in the Creta in a new avatar in January next year and is expected to see a boost in sales through the 2024 version.

Kia Seltos:

Since its launch in July this year, Kia Seltos continued to grow in terms of sales with 11,264 units sold, up by more than 25 per cent compared to November last year. Some of the variants of the SUV, which is also offered with ADAS technology, recently saw prices reduced to attract more buyers. In October, Kia sold 12,362 units of Seltos across India, clocking one of its best months in terms of sales since its launch. It remains to be seen if it continues to grow even after its arch rival Hyundai Creta is launched in a new avatar next month.

Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai continues to lag behind its rivals like Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. In November, the carmaker sold 11,180 units of the SUV. It is a marginal gain of about four per cent compared to the same month last year. The sale of Venue remains largely steady compared to October this year when Hyundai delivered 11,581 units.

Maruti Fronx:

Fronx has been one of the key reasons why Maruti Suzuki has managed to take lion's share in India's SUV segment. The Fronx, which is based on Maruti's premium hatchback Baleno, saw 9,867 units sold last month. It sales has gone down from the highs of the festive season when Maruti registered 11,357 units of the SUV in October.

Mahindra Bolero:

Mahindra Bolero SUV has managed to overtake Maruti Suzuki's flagship Grand Vitara in terms of sales last month. One of the oldest names in Mahindra stable, the Bolero and Bolero Neo combination found 9,333 homes across India last month with a growth of more than 15 per cent compared to November 2022. In October this year, the carmaker sold 9,647 units of the SUV. Mahindra could launch a facelift version of the SUV next year.

Hyundai Exter:

Entering the list for the first time, Hyundai's answer to the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx completes the list of top 10 SUVs in November. Launched earlier this year, the Exter has climbed up on sales ladder rather quickly, clocking 8,325 units last month. It promises to be one of the most popular models in the SUV segment with the carmaker claiming Exter has garnered over one lakh bookings so far since its launch.

