Creta, Punch lead charge in India in January, lead top 10 chart in SUV sales

Hyundai Creta continues to dominate SUV sales in India as the most popular model from the Korean auto giant topped the list of top 10 SUVs in January with an increase of 40 per cent in sales. The carmaker recently introduced the electric version of the SUV on January 17 during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Creta EV is expected to further increase the sales of the SUV in coming days. Besides the Creta, SUVs like Tata Punch , Maruti Grand Vitara , Mahindra Scorpio-N are some of the other models that dominated the sales charts last month.

Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in January.

Hyundai Creta/Creta EV

Hyundai sold 18,522 units of the Creta SUV in January which is a big jump over 12,068 units the carmaker could sell in December, more than 53 per cent in sales. Compared to January last year, when Hyundai launched the latest version of the SUV, the sale of the Creta has gone up by more than 40 per cent from 13,212 units. In January, one in every 10 SUVs sold in India was a Creta. Sold at a starting price of ₹11.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta competes with rivals like Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos among others in the compact segment.

Tata Punch/Punch EV

The smallest SUV from the Tata Motors stable continues to lose its market share but hold on to the top 10 sales chart. Tata sold 16,231 units of the Punch SUV, down from 17,978 units Tata sold in the same month last year. However, compared to December last year, when Tata sold 15,073 units of the Punch, the SUV sales has increased by more than seven per cent. Tata also offers Punch in electric avatar as well as in CNG version.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara, one of the key rivals to SUV segment leader Creta, emerged as the surprise number three on the list in January. Last month, Maruti sold 15,784 units of the compact SUV, a technical cousin to Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. The SUV has seen more than 17 per cent jump in sales compared to January last year and a massive 122 per cent compared to December last year when Maruti could sell only 7,093 units of the Grand Vitara.

Mahindra Scorpio/Scorpio-N

The most popular SUV from the Mahindra stable continues to grow stronger each month achieving better sales figures. In January, the combo of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic SUVs found 15,422 takers across India, an increase of eight per cent over January last year. Compared to December 2024, the sale of the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic has increased by nearly 27 per cent.

Tata Nexon/Nexon EV

The Nexon, once the leader of the SUV segment in India, has dropped to number five on the list in January. The carmaker sold 15,297 units of the SUV, down by more than 10 per cent compared to the same month last year. The Nexon SUV is also available in electric version and is among five Tata models to get both ICE and EV iterations. Despite lower sales, the Nexon emerged as India's best-selling sub-compact SUV beating the likes of Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The smallest SUV from Maruti continues to drive sales numbers for the carmaker. In January, the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter rival managed to garner 15,192 customers with an impressive growth rate of more than 11 per cent compared to January 2024. Fronx's sales has also increased by more than 40 per cent compared to December last year.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

After leading SUV sales for the past couple of months, the Brezza has dropped down on the list to number seven in January. Last month, Maruti could sell 14,747 units of the sub-compact SUV, down by four per cent compared to January last year and more than 17 per cent compared to the previous month when Brezza led SUV sales with 17,336 units.

Hyundai Venue

Venue, rival to the likes of Brezza and Nexon, is the only other Hyundai SUV to feature in the list of top 10 models. The Korean carmaker sold 11,106 units of the SUV which has seen a drop of nearly six per cent in sales compared to the same month last year.

Mahindra Bolero/Bolero Neo

Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs continue to be one of the most popular models from the Mahindra camp. The carmaker sold 8,682 units of the SUV last month, though its sales has dropped by more than 12 per cent since January last year.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The last SUV on the list is yet another Mahindra which rivals the likes of Brezza, Nexon and Venue. The XUV 3XO has seen its sales increase to 8,454 units last month, up by more than 75 per cent since January last year. This is the highest increase in sales of any SUV in the list of top SUVs last month.

