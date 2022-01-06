Home > Auto > Cars > This Tesla Model S can run 1210 km with a third-party battery: Know details here
The Tesla Model S prototype gets a high-energy density battery pack fitted in the same space as the original battery.
  • The startup used a 207.3 kWh battery instead of 103.9 kWh original battery. 

The standard Tesla Model S promises a 652 km range on a single charge. This is quite impressive but what if you seek more than that? Here is a Tesla Model S that can run up to 1210 km on a single charge, which is 90 per cent higher than what the Model S Long Range offers.

Michigan based new energy startup Our Next Energy (ONE) has modified the luxury electric sedan with a battery that holds twice the juice than the original Tesla battery.

Despite the higher energy output on offer, the battery fits within the same space as Tesla's original battery. The startup has used the Tesla Model S to create a prototype electric vehicle to demonstrate its own future battery design.

As the EV battery startup claims the modification didn't mess with anything to alter the luxury electric car's efficiency but employed a much high-capacity battery. The startup's founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz, claims that their aim is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety.

As he said, the original Tesla battery had a capacity of 103.9 kWh, while the prototype battery that sits in the same space has a 207.3 kWh capacity. This means, the retrofitted battery is far more energy-dense but delivers almost the same consumption as that of the original battery.

The startup claims that it has tested the vehicle in different road conditions. In one of those tests, the prototype vehicle claimed to have even reached a range of 1419 km while driving at a speed of 55 kmph.

Range anxiety is one of the major concerns for people who buy electric vehicles and for potential buyers as well. This bars a majority of consumers from selecting an electric vehicle over a conventional ICE-powered vehicle. However, with several companies relentlessly working on battery technology the range of EVs is improving fast.

