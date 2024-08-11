This one-off Porsche 911 looks like influenced by a fighter jet, spotted at LAX

Porsche has been known for making some intriguing cars. The latest from the German sportscar giant has been spotted being unloaded off a plane at the Los Angeles International Airport. This has left Porsche enthusiasts talking about the new model, which looks like it has taken design influence from a fighter jet aircraft.

Porsche has not revealed any specific details about the new sportscar, but it looks like a one-off mystery model. The all-new Porsche sportscar is expected to be showcased at the Monterey Car Week, where it will be joining some of the world's most expensive and exotic cars. We hope to know more details about the mystery Porsche model in a few days.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche 911 GT3 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.50 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 911 3745.0 cc 3745.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.64 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Taycan 93.4 kwh 93.4 kwh 302 km 302 km ₹ 1.50 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Cayenne Coupe 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.35 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 100 kWh 641 km 641 km ₹ 1.22 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Cayenne 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.27 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Porsche seeks cost savings to protect margins during disruption

Speaking of the design of the new Porsche model, it looks like sharing a lot with the 993 generation of the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion. Unlike the 993 911 GT1, the new Porsche model does not come with a large fixed rear wing. Instead, it features a large ducktail spoiler. Additionally, there are large air intakes behind the doors, which are not there on the GT1. Also, the front profile of the new Porsche sportscar has some distinctive styling elements as well. These include a larger front grille and slicker lights running horizontally below the headlamps. These distinctive styling elements make sure the new Porsche model is not a GT1 Strassenversion.

The mystery Porsche sportscar could be based on the current 911. Possibly it has been completely re-bodied to adopt a distinctive design. Also, it could be a restored and updated iteration of the older Porsche sports car that has been brought to light with inspiration from the GT1. Whatever the case may be, this mystery Porsche car is expected to be an extremely expensive car to build. Also, there is no doubt that it is going to be a key highlight of Monterey Car Week, slated between August 9-18.

First Published Date: