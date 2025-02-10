Maruti Suzuki Baleno becomes costlier. Here are some alternatives worth considering

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno has carved a strong reputation for itself in the Indian passenger vehicle market. While the hatchbacks have been witnessing shrinking sales numbers over the last few years owing to the rising demand and popularity for SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback sees tough competition in its own segment as well.
In the premium hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the widely popular cars. However, it faces rivalry from competitors such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and even its sibling the Maruti Suzuki Swift.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
Sold through the Nexa premium retail network, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has recently received a price hike, ranging up to ₹9,000. The Delta AGS, Zeta AGS, and Alpha AGS trims of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have become costlier by up to ₹9,000. Simultaneously, all other variants now command a premium of ₹4,000 each compared to the previous pricing.
With the Maruti Suzuki Baleno being dearer now compared to a month ago, here are your other choices.
Hyundai i20 is a strong competitor against Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the premium hatchback segment. Available with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, the i20 comes offering the transmission choices of a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic unit. With features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and sunroof, the i20 is a viable alternative.
For those seeking a viable alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Tata Altroz is another choice. Powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the Altroz gets an iCNG variant as well, further ramping up the practicality quotient. Adding more appeal to the car is the five-star Global NCAP crash test rating. Some of its key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a wireless phone charger, six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind-view monitor etc.
Another interesting alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the Toyota Glanza. It shares the same underpinning, features and powertrain with Baleno. In a nutshell, it is a rebadged and slightly tweaked Baleno. Despite sharing everything with the Maruti Suzuki hatchback, many customers prefer to lean towards the same model with a Toyota badge.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.