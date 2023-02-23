HT Auto
The latest Mercedes E-Class flaunts a superscreen with TikTok and selfie camera

The cabin of the 2024 Mercedes E-Class has been officially unveiled and now boasts of what the company refers to as an even larger ‘superscreen’, complete with built-in TikTok and a selfie camera. The focus to charge forward with cutting-edge in-car technology has propelled Mercedes to elevate the audio-visual offerings inside the latest E-Class and the MBUX Superscreen draws its inspiration from the MBUX Hyperscreen that is available at present on the top-end Mercedes car models.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 07:19 AM
A look at the dashboard layout inside the latest Mercedes E-Class.
The 2024 Mercedes E-Class will hit the US market at some point late this year and the MBUX Superscreen will be offered as an option. The concept is essentially the same with three screens - one for the driver display, the main infotainment unit and a third screen for the front passenger. But it is in terms of sheer size and additional features that the superscreen aims to earn bigger brownie points.

The biggest talking point, of course, would be the ability to install third-party applications directly on the system instead of using mirror functionality via Android or Apple devices. These apps would be made available through a yet-to-be-launched Mercedes App Store. But once launched, the company says, it will initially offer applications like Angry Birds, Zoom, Webex and even TikTok. To allow for in-car video conferencing and let owners capture photos and videos of the cabin, the selfie camera will be brought into use.

Mercedes App Store will initially offer a handful of apps - like TikTok - before expanding to include more applications.
But what about the distractions on the move. One of the biggest concerns when MBUX Hyperscreen was first revealed was that the screens can distract a driver, unless turned off. The MBUX Superscreen, says Mercedes, goes a step further and makes use of something called a Visual Shield. The manufacturer explains that this makes use of the camera and an ‘advanced filtering concept’ to ensure that the content on the screen in front of the front passenger is not visible to the driver. “The advanced camera-based visual shield function reduces its brightness and thus reduces the risk of distraction for the driver," Mercedes highlights.

It is not just about the visual treat on offer though as Mercedes is underlining the high-quality audio as well. There is Active Ambient Lighting including Sound Visualization - a first in the E-Class. Then there is Dolby Atmos technology as an option and the standard Burmester 4D surround sound system of course.

The German luxury brand further highlights that customers would be able to choose between numerous interior color combinations. The palette ranges from light beige combined with Space Grey, including a classy pearl effect, to the sophisticated, cinnamon-colored Tonka Brown and the cool and technical-looking grey. The interior surfaces have a new fine-grain finish from the base trim level upwards.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 07:19 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes E-Class E-Class
