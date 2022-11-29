The new Audi R8 GT RWD price can leave you in tears

Audi R8's journey is about to end, but it seems the German luxury car marquee is all set to end it with a bang. To testify to this, the new Audi R8 GT RWD comes as the most powerful rear-wheel drive model from the brand. What's more attention-grabbing is the price tag. The Audi R8 GT RWD comes available at a starting price of $249,900 in the US, which translates to more than ₹2 crore at the present conversion rate. Also, the automaker adds the destination charge of $1,495 to that, which is more than ₹1.20 lakh at the present conversion rate, adding to the base price. No wonder it's a very expensive end of the road for this iconic supercar.

Also Read : Audi RS 6, RS 7 gain performance versions with more power

Only 333 units of the Audi R8 GT RWD are slated for production. It is uncertain if the car brand will bring this model to India.

So, what do you get for such an expensive price tag? The car gets an insane 602 hp-producing 5.2-litre V10 engine, which gets a lot of inspiration from the R8 LMS racecar. It comes significantly lightweight than the previous model and is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, making it an insanely fast car. The new Audi R8 GT RWD also comes with a new Torque Rear mode that ensures most of the traction for all four wheels. The car marks its top speed at 320 kmph.

The new Audi R8 GT RWD comes with a design that is iconic to the supercar. Despite continuing with the basic silhouette, the end of the line R8 comes with some special features making it exclusive. It gets a sport exhaust system that gives the V10 engine a fresh note. Also, it gets side blades, exterior mirror housings, carbon treated door sill inlays. Inside the cockpit, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system and a diamond-stitched headliner are among many more exciting features.

Audi R8 is one of the iconic models in the world of supercars. The all-new model embodies the legacy of the two R8 generations spanning 16 years. In 2006, the R8 was introduced for the first time. Powered by a 4.2-litre V8 engine making 414 hp peak power, the car immediately proved its mettle. The next generation model came with a bigger and better 5.2-litre V10 engine in 2009. The first Audi R8 GT was introduced in 2011, promising 552 hp power.

First Published Date: