HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News The New Audi R8 Gt Rwd Price Can Leave You In Tears

The new Audi R8 GT RWD price can leave you in tears

Audi R8's journey is about to end, but it seems the German luxury car marquee is all set to end it with a bang. To testify to this, the new Audi R8 GT RWD comes as the most powerful rear-wheel drive model from the brand. What's more attention-grabbing is the price tag. The Audi R8 GT RWD comes available at a starting price of $249,900 in the US, which translates to more than 2 crore at the present conversion rate. Also, the automaker adds the destination charge of $1,495 to that, which is more than 1.20 lakh at the present conversion rate, adding to the base price. No wonder it's a very expensive end of the road for this iconic supercar.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2022, 12:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Audi R8 GT RWD comes as an insanely powerful and fast car, ending the R8's legacy in style.
The new Audi R8 GT RWD comes as an insanely powerful and fast car, ending the R8's legacy in style.
The new Audi R8 GT RWD comes as an insanely powerful and fast car, ending the R8's legacy in style.
The new Audi R8 GT RWD comes as an insanely powerful and fast car, ending the R8's legacy in style.

Also Read : Audi RS 6, RS 7 gain performance versions with more power

Only 333 units of the Audi R8 GT RWD are slated for production. It is uncertain if the car brand will bring this model to India.

So, what do you get for such an expensive price tag? The car gets an insane 602 hp-producing 5.2-litre V10 engine, which gets a lot of inspiration from the R8 LMS racecar. It comes significantly lightweight than the previous model and is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, making it an insanely fast car. The new Audi R8 GT RWD also comes with a new Torque Rear mode that ensures most of the traction for all four wheels. The car marks its top speed at 320 kmph.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.87 kmpl
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The new Audi R8 GT RWD comes with a design that is iconic to the supercar. Despite continuing with the basic silhouette, the end of the line R8 comes with some special features making it exclusive. It gets a sport exhaust system that gives the V10 engine a fresh note. Also, it gets side blades, exterior mirror housings, carbon treated door sill inlays. Inside the cockpit, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system and a diamond-stitched headliner are among many more exciting features.

Audi R8 is one of the iconic models in the world of supercars. The all-new model embodies the legacy of the two R8 generations spanning 16 years. In 2006, the R8 was introduced for the first time. Powered by a 4.2-litre V8 engine making 414 hp peak power, the car immediately proved its mettle. The next generation model came with a bigger and better 5.2-litre V10 engine in 2009. The first Audi R8 GT was introduced in 2011, promising 552 hp power.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi R8 supercar sportscar luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city