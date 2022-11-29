HT Auto
Audi RS 6, RS 7 gain performance versions with more power

Audi has launched the faster and more powerful version of its RS 6 ad RS 7 models. The new Audi RS 6 Avant performance version and the RS 7 Sportback performance version, both come with less weight and more power. They come with extras that sharpen the models' appearance. From December 8, the RS 6 Avant performance and the RS 7 Sportback performance will both be available for 135,000 euros each.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2022, 10:56 AM
They source power from a potent 4.0-liter V8 biturbo TFSI engine which has an engine power of 463 kW (630 PS) and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. The models gets larger turbochargers and an increase in boost pressure from 2.4 to 2.6 bar in the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo TFSI engine.

Also Read : Audi Q8 e-tron uses plastic waste, parts from old cars to make seatbelt buckles

This allows in an increase of 30 PS in engine power and 50 Nm more torque compared to the base versions. This results in a total increase in power from 441 kW (600 PS) to 463 kW (630 PS) and in maximum torque from 800 to 850 Nm. The performance models sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the RS 6 / RS 7 base versions.

The models ride new 22-inch lightweight wheels, and high-performance tyres, which allows more precise handling, thanks to optimized self-locking center differential.

In terms of exterior aesthetics, the models get matte exterior components and blue interior accents that highlight the exclusive character of the performance models. These models are available in a total of 16 exterior colors including metallic and matte Ascari Blue and matte Dew Silver.

On the inside, there is the familiar RS design packages in gray and red which now also include the color blue. The steering wheel rim in Alcantra black features contrasting stitching in Mercato blue, whilst the floor mats, the side of the center console, and the selector lever cuff also come with blue contrasting stitching.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: Audi RS 6 Audi RS 7 Audi
