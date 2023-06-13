Save up to 45,000 on Tata Motors cars in June: Check details

Tata Motors is offering some of its vehicles with lucrative discounts for the month of June. Except Nexon and Punch SUVs, all other models from the Tata stable, across petrol, diesel and CNG options, are being offered with benefits ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹45,000. These include consumer scheme and exchange bonus. The offers are applicable till June 30.

Tata Tiago

All petrol variants of Tiago are being offered with maximum discount of ₹30,000 which includes Consumer Scheme of ₹20,000 and Exchange discount of ₹10,000. The CNG variant of the car is being offered with Consumer Scheme of ₹30,000 and Exchange discount of ₹10,000, making it a maximum discount of ₹40,000.

Tata Tigor

This hatchback comes with the maximum discount of up to ₹45,000 on its CNG version, inclusive of ₹35,000 of Consumer Scheme and ₹10,000 of Exchange discount. Petrol variants come with benefits up to ₹30,000 inclusive of ₹20,000 of Consumer Scheme and ₹10,000 of Exchange Bonus.

Tata Altroz

Petrol XE and XE+ variants of the premium hatchback come with exchange benefits up to ₹10,000. All other petrol variants and diesel trims of the SUV get maximum discount up to ₹25,000 which includes ₹15,000 of Consumer Scheme benefits and ₹10,000 of Exchange Bonus.

Tata Harrier and Safari

Both these SUVs from Tata Motors get exchange benefits up to ₹25,000 in the month of July.

An additional Exchange Bonus of up to ₹15,000 under National Exchange Campaign is applicable till June 20. This also includes Punch SUV and Nexon petrol models. Further, additional offers that may be applicable in a particular state or city or manufacturing year of the vehicle can be found out at nearest dealerships.

