HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Sierra Acceleration Test: Is The New Turbo Petrol Quick?

Tata Sierra acceleration test: Is the new turbo-petrol quick?

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2025, 08:36 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Tata Sierra’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 6-speed automatic deliver a 0–100 km/h time of 9.96 seconds in controlled testing.

Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra during controlled acceleration testing on a private road.
Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra during controlled acceleration testing on a private road.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Sierra arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

We recently got behind the driving seat of Tata's newest SUV, the Sierra. During our drive, we tested the SUV on multiple parameters, including the 0 to 100 acceleration. The testing by HT Auto was conducted professionally on a closed, private road. As always, this test was carried out by trained drivers under controlled conditions. Readers are strictly advised not to attempt any form of speed or acceleration testing on public roads.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

What were the conditions of the test?

The Sierra tested was equipped with Tata’s newly introduced 6-speed automatic gearbox and set to Sport mode, ensuring the powertrain was operating at its most responsive. The SUV was powered by the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine, rated at 158 hp and 255 Nm of torque.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos 2026
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tata Sierra First Drive Review: A Bold Yet Friendly Brute

To achieve the cleanest possible launch, the brakes were held while revs were built up before releasing, a standard procedure in controlled acceleration testing. This also allowed the turbo to spool up a little beforehand. The vehicle carried two adults on board, one at the wheel and one seated in the rear, each weighing approximately 60–70 kg. The fuel tank was filled to full capacity, adding to the overall test weight.

Also watch: Tata Sierra First Drive Review: Big, fun and futuristic

What were the results?

Under these conditions, the Sierra accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in a matter of 9.96 seconds, as timed with a stopwatch. For a midsize SUV with a full tank, two occupants, and an automatic transmission, the result places the Sierra among the quicker offerings in its segment. Especially considering this is a new powertrain-gearbox combination undergoing early evaluation, this isn't just a number. The 1.5 turbo petrol Hyperion engine is one that makes the SUV frolic like a child inside a ball pit.

Also Read : Tata Punch Facelift 2026 spotted testing in Kerala, reveals major cabin upgrades

Why this test matters

Acceleration figures are not just about outright speed; they offer insights into how a vehicle will respond during highway merges, overtakes, and uphill climbs. With the Hyperion turbo-petrol engine and new 6-AT showing promising responsiveness, the Sierra appears set to deliver a more engaging driving experience than previous Tata petrol SUVs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2025, 08:36 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.