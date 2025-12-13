Tata Sierra acceleration test: Is the new turbo-petrol quick?

We recently got behind the driving seat of Tata's newest SUV, the Sierra. During our drive, we tested the SUV on multiple parameters, including the 0 to 100 acceleration. The testing by HT Auto was conducted professionally on a closed, private road. As always, this test was carried out by trained drivers under controlled conditions. Readers are strictly advised not to attempt any form of speed or acceleration testing on public roads.

What were the conditions of the test?

The Sierra tested was equipped with Tata’s newly introduced 6-speed automatic gearbox and set to Sport mode, ensuring the powertrain was operating at its most responsive. The SUV was powered by the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine, rated at 158 hp and 255 Nm of torque.

To achieve the cleanest possible launch, the brakes were held while revs were built up before releasing, a standard procedure in controlled acceleration testing. This also allowed the turbo to spool up a little beforehand. The vehicle carried two adults on board, one at the wheel and one seated in the rear, each weighing approximately 60–70 kg. The fuel tank was filled to full capacity, adding to the overall test weight.

What were the results?

Under these conditions, the Sierra accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in a matter of 9.96 seconds, as timed with a stopwatch. For a midsize SUV with a full tank, two occupants, and an automatic transmission, the result places the Sierra among the quicker offerings in its segment. Especially considering this is a new powertrain-gearbox combination undergoing early evaluation, this isn't just a number. The 1.5 turbo petrol Hyperion engine is one that makes the SUV frolic like a child inside a ball pit.

Why this test matters

Acceleration figures are not just about outright speed; they offer insights into how a vehicle will respond during highway merges, overtakes, and uphill climbs. With the Hyperion turbo-petrol engine and new 6-AT showing promising responsiveness, the Sierra appears set to deliver a more engaging driving experience than previous Tata petrol SUVs.

