Tata Safari: What makes it GNCAP's 'Safer Choice'

The Tata Safari recently received the GNCAP award for Safer Choice. Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) had previously awarded the Tata SUV with a 5-star safety rating. GNCAP mentions that this award is only given to the cars which have maintained top tier safety standards for adults as well as children.

The Tata Safari's advanced active and passive safety systems have made it achieve the Global NCAP Safer Choice award. These include AEB, ESP, 6 airbag

To achieve this award a vehicle has to meet a few of GNCAP's requirements. These include- A five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection, a five-star Global NCAP rating for child occupant protection, provide a speed assistance system and achieve a full score in Global NCAP’s test criteria, provide automatic emergency braking (car to car and vulnerable road user) and meet UN regulatory performance requirements and provide blind-spot detection as a stand-alone option and meet Global NCAP’s performance requirements.

There are a host of passive as well as active safety features which help the SUV maintain its high standards of safety. These features should be credited for the top-notch rating and award which Safari has recently achieved.

Tata Safari safety features: Strong build quality

The Safari is built on Tata’s OMEGARC platform, derived from Land Rover's D8 architecture, known for its strong and durable structure. This ensures enhanced structural integrity in the event of a collision.

Tata Safari safety features: 7 airbags

The SUV comes with up to 7 airbags (front, side, curtain and knee) to protect passengers during crashes, cushioning them from serious impact.

In the frontal impact test, the Tata Safari scored a 'STABLE' rating in the frontal bodyshell integrity category.

Tata Safari safety features: Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

The ESP system helps the driver maintain control by detecting and reducing the loss of traction, especially on slippery or uneven surfaces.

Tata Safari safety features: ABS with EBD

The Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) work together to prevent the wheels from locking during harsh braking, improving control and reducing stopping distances.

Tata Safari safety features: Hill descent control and hold

Particularly helpful when driving on hilly terrains by preventing the vehicle from rolling backwards and ensuring smoother descent on steep slopes.

The Tata Safari also gets an advanced electronic safety program with 17 features.

Tata Safari safety features: Roll-over mitigation

The rollover mitigation system reduces the likelihood of roll-over accidents by automatically adjusting power delivery or applying brakes to individual wheels.

Tata Safari safety features: ISOFIX mounts

For child safety, the Safari is equipped with ISOFIX mounts for secure installation of child seats.

Tata Safari safety features: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

In some variants, the Safari includes ADAS features like lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and forward-collision warnings, making it even safer by preventing potential accidents.

