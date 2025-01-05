Tata Punch takes top spot in India's 2024 car sales chart, ends Maruti Suzuki's 40-year reign

Tata Motors achieved a new feat to end the year 2024 when its Punch SUV became the bestselling passenger vehicle in India beating the popular models from Maruti Suzuki. The Tata Punch, which is available in a wide range of powertrain options, including petrol, petrol-CNG and electric, beat models such as the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Creta to grab the crown of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Interestingly, on its way to becoming the bestselling passenger vehicle in India, the Tata Punch beat some of the models which are bigger and better than the sub-four-metre SUV. Here is a quick look at the five bestselling passenger vehicles in India in 2024.