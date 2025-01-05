Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Punch takes top spot in India's 2024 car sales chart, ends Maruti Suzuki's 40-year reign

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM
  • On its way to becoming the bestselling passenger vehicle in India, the Tata Punch beat some of the models which are bigger and better than this SUV.
Tata Motors achieved a new feat to end the year 2024 when its Punch SUV became the bestselling passenger vehicle in India beating the popular models from Maruti Suzuki. The Tata Punch, which is available in a wide range of powertrain options, including petrol, petrol-CNG and electric, beat models such as the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Creta to grab the crown of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Interestingly, on its way to becoming the bestselling passenger vehicle in India, the Tata Punch beat some of the models which are bigger and better than the sub-four-metre SUV. Here is a quick look at the five bestselling passenger vehicles in India in 2024.

1Tata Punch

Tata Punch was the bestselling car in India in 2024. The sub-four metre SUV sold 202,030 units last year. The number combines all the variants of the Punch and Punch EV. Available in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative, Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. The Tata Punch comes as an affordable option for buyers who seek a car with an SUV stance but don't want to spend a hefty amount.

2Maruti Suzuki WagonR

One of the bestselling cars of all time in India Maruti Suzuki WagtonR, became the second bestseller in the country in 2024. The tallboy hatchback sold 190,855 units last year. Also, it was the automaker's bestselling model in the country last year. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel choices. Besides private buyers, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a popular car among fleet operators as well, because of its practicality and affordability.

3Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the third bestselling car in India last year, which is another testimony to the fact that utility vehicles, including SUVs, MPVs and crossovers are finding an increasing footprint in a conventionally small car-dominated market. Ertiga sold 190,091 units last year. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes powered by a petrol engine paired with a smart hybrid system. On the other hand, it has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choice on offer as well. This model too is highly popular among private buyers and fleet operators.

4Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Brezza is one of the most successful and widely popular SUVs in India. This Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue rivalling sub-compact SUV has been in business for quite some time. The SUV became the fourth top-selling car in India in 2024 with 188,160 units registered. The Brezza is available in petrol-only, petrol-CNG bi-fuel and petrol-smart hybrid powertrain choices.

5Hyundai Creta

With 186,619 units scored in 2024, the Hyundai Creta was the fifth bestselling car in India. The contemporary and styling upmarket design, spacious cabin and feature-packed interior along with a wide range of powertrain choices, including petrol, diesel, and turbocharged-petrol engines have made it a popular car among Indian consumers.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM IST
