Tata Nexon and Punch SUVs among other cars to cost more now. Check prices

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its models from this month. The carmaker had earlier announced the price hike which has been implemented on select models for now. These include some of its best-selling models like the Nexon and Punch SUVs. Tata Motors has increased the prices of these models along with Tiago, Tigor and Altroz by up to 15,000. However, the price hike does not impact Tata's flagship models like the Harrier and Safari SUVs. Tata has also not increased the prices of its electric vehicles either.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2023, 12:32 PM
Tata Motors has increased the prices of its models like Nexon, Punch, Altroz among others from May 1.
According to the new price list, Nexon SUV and Altroz premium hatchback have both received price hikes of up to 15,000. The price of Altroz has been increased on almost all the variants, except the two top-spec DCT versions. The petrol variants of Altroz has received a uniform price hike between 5,000 and 15,000. The base variants like XE and XE+ have received the maximum hike while the XM+ has received 5,000 hike. All other petrol variants have received a hike of 10,000. Most of the diesel variants of Altroz have also received hike of 15,000 while the prices of the DCT variants have gone up by up to 10,000. Tata Altroz prices now start from 6.60 lakh and go up to 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon SUV, Tata's best-selling car in India, has also received price hike of up to 15,000. The sole variant to get such a price hike is the XM S petrol AMT version. Most of the petrol manual variants have received price hike of 10,000 while prices of all but two base variants of the Nexon diesel versions have been increased by 15,000. One can now drive home a Nexon SUV from a starting price of 7.80 lakh and go up to 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Punch SUV, the second best-seller from the Tata Motors stable, has received a uniform price hike of 10,000. The price of the micro SUV now starts from 6 lakh and goes up to 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Creative variant with iRA technology.

Most variants of the Tiago hatchback, including the CNG versions, have received price hike of 6,000. The price of the hatchback, which is also available in electric avatar, will now start from 5.60 lakh and go up to 8.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG version of the Tiago NRG.

The Tigor sedan, which rivals the likes of Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura, has received price hike of up to 10,000. The maximum hikes have been implemented on the base variants in petrol and CNG versions. The price of Tigor will now start from 6.30 lakh and go up to 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

