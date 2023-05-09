Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos: 5 upcoming facelifts launching in 2023

It is important for automobile manufacturers to keep their vehicles updated. By doing this, the vehicle stays competitive in the market as the manufacturers keep adding more features and making constant improvements to the vehicles. In 2023, Tata and Kia will be updating their vehicles. Here are five upcoming facelifts from both of these manufacturers.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors will be launching Nexon's facelift in July. The exterior, as well as the interior of the compact SUV, will be revamped. The exterior will now be inspired by the Curv which will launch in 2024. The interior will get the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and there could be a new digital instrument cluster also on offer. There will also be a new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that has direct-injection technology. The new engine debuted at the Auto Expo 2023. It puts out 125 bhp and 225 Nm.

Kia Sonet

Another compact SUV that will be getting a facelift is the Sonet from Kia. It is currently the most affordable vehicle in Kia's line-up. The Sonet will be getting cosmetic upgrades over the current model and some new feature additions. The design is expected to look sharper with new lighting elements. Speaking of lighting elements, the rear tail lamps will have an L-shape that is seen on the Kia Carens and the Seltos facelift that is currently on sale in the global market.

Kia Seltos

The Seltos was the first vehicle from Kia and it did very well in the Indian market. However, the facelift is due for quite some time now and it is expected to launch this year. It will come with cosmetic updates and Kia will be adding new features such as ADAS as well. There will be redesigned headlamp setup and the tail lamps will get the same L-shape that Sonet facelift and Carens get.

Tata Safari and Harrier

Tata is also working on the facelifted versions of the Harrier and the Safari. The SUVs are expected to get a new design language that will be similar to the Harrier EV which was at the Auto Expo 2023. The interior will also be new with a new two-spoke multi-function steering wheel. Apart from this, the SUVs are expected to get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 168 bhp and 280 Nm.

