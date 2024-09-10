HT Auto
Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV to choose

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM
Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos
Tata Curvv competes directly with Citroen Basalt, while being a mid-size SUV, it challenges several other models like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
Tata Curvv competes directly with Citroen Basalt, while being a mid-size SUV, it challenges several other models like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.

Tata Curvv has created quite a ripple in the Indian passenger vehicle market by bringing a fresh design philosophy in the mid-size SUV space, which is one of the most competitive categories. While the Tata Curvv directly competes with Citroen Basalt, it also challenges other models in this space, which include Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others.

Kia Seltos remains one of the best selling SUVs in India since its launch here few years back. This SUV was the first car from Kia in India and it still remains a major crowd puller. With the arrival of the Tata Curvv, expect the Kia Seltos to face a steep challenge.

Here is a comparison between Tata Curvv and Kia Seltos.

Specifications Comparison Kia Seltos Tata Curvv
Engine 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel
Check detailed comparison

Also Read : Tata Curvv vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which mid-size SUV to choose

Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos: Price

Tata Curvv comes priced between 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this pricing is introductory and applicable only till October 31. On the other hand, the Kia Seltos is priced from 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing of the Kia Seltos SUV goes up to 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This means, the Tata Curvv's base variant is priced slightly lower than the base variant of Kia Seltos, while the latter's top-end trim is significantly pricier than its rival's top trim.

Watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos: Specification

The Tata Curvv is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor of Curvv produces 118 bhp power and 170 Nm torque. This engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The other petrol motor is a 1.2-litre Hyperion unit that is also available with the same gearbox options. This engine generates 123 bhp power and 225 Nm torque. Tata Curvv gets a diesel engine as well, which is available with the same gearbox options.

The Kia Seltos SUV comes available with both petrol and diesel engine options coupled with multiple transmission choices. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available on the lower trims while there’s a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor available for the higher variants. Also, there is a 1.5-litre diesel motor on offer. The turbocharged petrol engine is tuned for 158 bhp power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices for the SUV include a six-speed manual, iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The engines and their specifications are same as the Hyundai Creta.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM IST
