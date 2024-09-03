Tata Curvv: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the Curvv in India, starting ₹ ₹9.99 lakh and going up to ₹17.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The new coupe SUV is available in eight variants: Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished+, and Accomplished+ A.

Three engine choices are offered with the Curvv- a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol, a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel, and a 1.2-litre T-GDI petrol. Of these, while the diesel engine is available across all trims, the T-GDI petrol is offered starting from the Creative S trim while the Revotron petrol engine is offered across all but the top Accomplihsed+ A trim level. Customers can choose to have either a six speed manual or a seven speed dual-clutch automatic-DCA transmission with all engine options. With all these, the Tata Curvv is offered in 30 permutations.

Tata Curvv Smart

The Tata Curvv Smart is the base variant and it has a strong list of features while keeping the price competitive. The entry-level trim does not compromise on safety with features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Program and ABS with EBD. The Tata Curvv Smart gets LED headlamps, taillamps and DRLs. On the inside, the cabin gets power windows on all doors, multi-drive modes, 2-spoke illuminated digital steering wheel, and a 10.16 cm digital instrument cluster.

Convenience features that it offers include ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, remote central locking, and child safety locks. Other notable features are a rear spoiler, height-adjustable driver seat, R16 steel wheels, adjustable tilt steering, manual HVAC and a rear roof lamp.

Tata Curvv Pure+

The Tata Curvv Pure+ builds upon the Smart variant with a number of additions. Key upgrades include a larger 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, fully automatic temperature control, four speaker audio system, electrically adjustable and auto-folding exterior mirrors, reverse camera park assist, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, shark fin antenna, leather gear selector, paddle shifters (for automatic transmission variants), electric temperature control, armrest, USB mobile chargers, tire pressure monitoring, stylish wheel covers and touch-based HVAC controls.

Tata Curvv Pure+ S

The Tata Curvv Pure+ S gets a host of premium features over the Pure+ variant. It brings in a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof to make the cabin feel open and airy, rain-sensing wipers for convenience, auto headlights for better visibility and 17 inch wheels.

Tata Curvv Creative

The Tata Curvv Creative further upscales the features that will be available on the Pure+ S variant. Other key additions also include a larger 10.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system by HARMAN with an upgraded eight speaker audio system, 17 inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts and bi-function full LED headlight. It also gets automatic climate control, smart key with push button start, rear defogger, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cooled glove box, shark fin antenna with GPS, and Wi-Fi connectivity among others.

Tata Curvv Creative S

The Tata Curvv Creative S builds upon the Creative variant with a few key additions. These include voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

Tata Curvv Creative+ S

Over the Creative S trim, the Tata Curvv Creative+ S comes with a lot of enhancements. These include 18 inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts, sequential turn indicators, a front centre position lamp, connected LED tail lamps, 360-degree surround view system with a blind view monitor, hill Descent control, tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) and LED fog lamps with cornering feature.

Inside the cabin it gets a themed dashboard with mood lighting, larger 10.2 inch digital instrument cluster, one-click driver power up and down windows. It further gets decorative leatherette mid inserts on the dashboard, rear armrest with cup holders, option for dual tone roof, interior boot lamp, front wipers with stylised blades and arms, leather gear shift knob and Enhanced Harman AudioworX audio system.

Tata Curvv Accomplished S

The Tata Curvv Accomplished S variant further builds upon the Creative+ S variant with quite a few premium features. These include a six way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, leatherette seats, a nine speaker audio system with JBL branding and sound modes, rear disc brakes available on specific engine variants, electronic parking brake with auto hold, height adjustable co-driver seat, 60:40 rear split seats with reclining options, grand centre console with leatherette armrest, air purifier with AQI display and wireless smartphone charging.

Tata Curvv Accomplished+ A

The Tata Curvv Accomplished+ A is the top-of-the-line variant and manages to bring in quite a few premium features over the Accomplished S. These include a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, a larger 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system by HARMAN, sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps with welcome and goodbye animations, iRA connected car technology, Alexa voice commands with car-to-home functionality, an electrochromatic IRVM with auto-dimming, Xpress cooling, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 20 key features.

