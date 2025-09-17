Tata Altroz scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

Tata Motors has built a reputation for cars that thrive when it comes to safety, and the Altroz hatchback joins this list. The Tata Altroz has received an impressive five-star safety rating in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests. The hatchback secured a score of 29.65 out of 32.00 in Adult Occupant Protection, and 44.90 out of 49.00 in Child Occupant Protection.

This makes the Tata Altroz the safest offering in its class, considering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, tested by the Bharat NCAP, received a four-star safety rating.

The Altroz offered “good” protection to the critical parts of the driver in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while the tibias received adequate protection

Tata Altroz: Adult Occupant Protection

The Tata Altroz scored 15.55 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The results revealed the car offered “good" protection to the critical parts of the driver. Meanwhile, the tibias received “adequate" protection. The co-driver received good protection for all critical parts, except for adequate protection for the right tibia, which has been rated as adequate.

In the side deformable barrier test, the occupant received good protection to the head and pelvis, while protection to the chest was marginal. The Altroz performed “good" in the side pole impact test.

The 18-month-old dummy scored 7.90 out of 8 points in the frontal test in Child Occupant Protection, while the 3-year-old dummy scored a full 8 points

Tata Altroz: Child Occupant Protection

With respect to Child Occupant Protection, the tests concluded that the Altroz was equipped with ISOFIX anchorages in the rear seats. The 18-month-old dummy scored 7.90 out of 8 points in the frontal test, and a full four points in the side test. The 3-year-old dummy scored a full eight points in frontal and four of four in side tests.

The Tata Altroz facelift was launched earlier this year. The hatchback comes with a host of safety tech, including six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, seatbelt reminders for all seats, and more.

