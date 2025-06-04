Tata Altroz facelift starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon
- The 2025 Tata Altroz is available across five trim levels- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished and Accomplished+
2025 Tata Altroz is offered with three powertrain options.
Tata recently launched the facelifted version of the Altroz in the Indian market. The updated premium hatchback has now started arriving at dealerships and the deliveries are expected to begin soon. The bookings are already open and interested customers can check out the new Altroz in person at their nearest authorised Tata dealerships.
