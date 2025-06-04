HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Altroz Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships, Deliveries To Begin Soon

Tata Altroz facelift starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2025, 09:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The 2025 Tata Altroz is available across five trim levels- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished and Accomplished+

2025 Tata Altroz is offered with three powertrain options. (Youtube/Vahan Official)
2025 Tata Altroz is offered with three powertrain options.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Altroz Racer arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tata recently launched the facelifted version of the Altroz in the Indian market. The updated premium hatchback has now started arriving at dealerships and the deliveries are expected to begin soon. The bookings are already open and interested customers can check out the new Altroz in person at their nearest authorised Tata dealerships.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2025, 09:02 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.