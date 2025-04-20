Swift goes wild: Suzuki unveils AllGrip FX off-road variant with AWD in Netherlands

The Suzuki Swift , a common face on Indian roads and one of the best-selling cars ever, has forever been known for its agile handling and city-friendly size. Although initially designed to be a city car, Suzuki's Netherlands division has added a healthy dose of off-road character to the newest generation with the Swift AllGrip FX.

The most impressive addition to the Swift AllGrip FX is its new ability to go off-road. A major component of this development is the addition of a strong Thule roof rack. Not only does this useful addition serve as a mount for carrying necessities such as a spare wheel and snow tracks, but it greatly increases the load-carrying capacity of the vehicle.

Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX: Design

Aside from functionality, the AllGrip FX possesses understated yet functional design features that reinforce its adventurous character. It gets a neatly incorporated Tralert LED light bar in the front grille to improve visibility, with high-gloss black trims for the wheel arches providing a sense of ruggedness. These black trims are complemented by the Suzuki emblems and the AllGrip decals, giving the vehicle an integrated look.

Also Read : End of road for Suzuki Swift in its home market? Awesome Final Edition model revealed

A rear bumper protective rubber trim completes the added touch of practicality. Finishing the off-road look are 196/55R16 all-season tires fitted on standard black alloy wheels, which provide a balance between on-road comfort and off-road traction.

Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX: Interior

Within the cabin, Suzuki Netherlands has concentrated on refining the premium feel and utility of the Swift. While retaining the same layout as the Indian model, the seats are upholstered in leather, providing an added touch of elegance, with rubber mats providing easy cleanup following possible off-road adventures. Additionally, a Dometic cool box and storage box has been added to give the car versatility for longer road trips and outdoor activities.

Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX: Hardware

Although all-wheel-drive systems are widespread in Japan's kei car market, the Swift is one of the smallest European cars to feature this system. The AllGrip system gives a considerable edge in low-traction conditions. When the front wheels are experiencing slippage, a viscous coupling is able to smartly transfer power to the rear wheels to improve control and stability.

Also watch: New Swift 2024 Review: Is it swifter with new engine? | What's new in 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift?

Notably, in contrast to the 2024 Swift offered in the Indian market that had extensive engine and feature revisions while keeping its front-wheel-drive layout, the European AllGrip FX focuses more on improved traction. The Indian Swift remains favored for its efficiency at the pump and city driving capability, a reflection of its fundamental advantages under a different market scenario.

Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX: Specs and price

The Swift AllGrip FX features the same hybrid powertrain as the global models with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine, paired with a 12V micro-hybrid system, developing 82 bhp paired with a five speed manual transmission. Not a powerhouse by any means, this combination is solid and frugal for what it's meant to do.

In the Netherlands, the entry-level front-wheel-drive Swift begins at €22,299 (approx rs 21.65 lakh), and the AllGrip model is more expensive at €28,449 (approx ₹27.62 lakh).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: