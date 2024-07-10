Suzuki Jimny to be discontinued in Europe soon. New limited edition says goodbye

Suzuki has announced the new Jimny Horizon limited edition in Germany bringing the curtain down on the popular little off-roader. The Suzuki Jimny is being discontinued in Europe this year and Germany is one of the first countries to bid farewell to the SUV with the limited edition restricted to just 900 units. The Jimny Horizon comes with a body kit and an extensive accessories package making it more special for its owners.

Suzuki Jimny Discontinued in Europe

The Suzuki Jimny is only going away in its current form as the emission norms get even more stringent in Europe. The model will make a comeback later with a hybrid powertrain, while an electric version is also in the works and will arrive later in the decade. The Jimny is being sold as a Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) to meet the current CAFE norms in Europe and the UK since 2021.

The Suzuki Jimny Horizon is exclusively available in the Medium Grey paint scheme with contrasting black decals

Suzuki Jimny Horizon Limited Edition

The new limited edition Suzuki Jimny Horizon arrives with retro-styling over the standard model. The three-door version gets the old-school Jimny grille with the ‘Suzuki’ lettering, aluminium-style skid plate on the bumper, matching side skirts and a Suzuki-branded spare wheel cover. The limited edition also includes a set of mud flaps that complement the black steel wheels on the SUV.

The Jimny Horizon is exclusively available in Germany in the Medium Grey paint scheme with contrasting black decals. The accessory pack further adds a removable trailer hitch for those who want to tow something with the off-roader. The cabin continues to be the same. Being an LCV, the model is sold only as a two-seater with a flat floor at the back for cargo space. This leaves a healthy 863 litres of boot capacity on the SUV.

Suzuki Jimny Specifications

Power on the Suzuki Jimny Horizon comes from the same 1.5-litre K-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 101 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. The limited edition offering is only available with a manual gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India

Maruti Suzuki retails the five-door version of the Jimny in India and will continue to do so with plans to discontinue the model anytime soon. The Jimny 5-door gets a longer wheelbase while drawing power from the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter with 4x4 as standard.

