Maruti Suzuki's market share dips below 40% in April, Mahindra topples Hyundai to grab 2nd spot

Maruti Suzuki has witnessed its market share dropping below 40 per cent in April 2025. The biggest car manufacturer in India has registered a market share of 39.44 per cent in April this year with 138,021 units sold. This comes in contrast with the 40.39 per cent market share the OEM grabbed in the same month last year by clocking retail sales of 139,173 units. In the 2024-25 financial year, Maruti Suzuki had a market share of 40.25 per cent with retail sales of 16,71,559 units. In 2023-24, it registered retail sales of 16,08,041 units with a market share of 40.6 per cent.

According to data released by the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA), Mahindra emerged as the second biggest carmaker in terms of retail sales in April this year. The manufacturer of some widely popular SUVs, including XUV 3XO, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar, Bolero and lately the electric vehicles like XEV 9e, BE 6, has topped Hyundai from the second position in the chart to grab that spot. The FADA report reveals that the biggest gainer in the first month of this fiscal was Mahindra due to robust demand and sales of SUVs.

Mahindra's retail sales stood at 48,405 units, with a market share of 13.83 per cent in April 2025. In the same month last year, the homegrown auto company sold 38,696 units and had a market share of 11.23 per cent, putting it in the fourth position in terms of market share. Mahindra's retail numbers in 2024-25 stood at 512,626 units with a market share of 12.34 per cent, fourth behind Tata Motors. In 2023-24, it clocked retail of 427,390 units and a market share of 10.79 per cent.

Hyundai, the next big carmaker after Maruti Suzuki, in terms of sales in India, was pushed to fourth position in April 2025 with 12.47 per cent market share. On the other hand, Tata Motors maintained its third position with a market share of 12.59 per cent.

According to FADA, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) clocked 43,642 units last month, with a market share of 12.47 per cent, occupying the fourth place. It had sold 49,243 units in April 2024 with a market share of 14.29, when it was the second biggest player. In 2024-25, HMIL had posted a total retail sales of 5,59,149 units with a market share of 13.46 per cent. In 2023-24, it registered 5,62,865 units, cornering 14.21 per cent market share, the second largest behind Maruti Suzuki.

Tata Motors maintained its third position with retail sales of 44,065 units and a market share of 12.59 per cent in April 2025. In the same month last year, the company posted retail sales of 46,915 units with a market share of 13.61 per cent, placing it in the third position behind HMIL. In the last fiscal year, Tata Motors' retail sales were 5,35,960 units with a market share of 12.9 per cent. The company had posted retail sales of 5,39,567 units in FY24 and had a market share of 13.62 per cent, as per the data.

In April 2025, total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in India stood at 3,49,939 units compared to 3,44,594 units in April 2024, a growth of 1.55 per cent.

