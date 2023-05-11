Copyright © HT Media Limited
Speeding Porsche burns to ashes after hitting divider, tree in Gurugram

A speeding Porsche 718 luxury sports car met with an unfortunate fate in Gurugram in the morning hours on Thursday, ANI reported. The vehicle collided with a divider followed by another collision with a tree at the Golf Course road. Consequently, it caught fire and burned down to ashes. Fortunately, the driver survived and fled the spot while no one in the vicinity was injured, the report added.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 May 2023, 11:52 AM
Majority of the Porsche 718 got destroyed with only the rear portion of the car recognizable. (ANI)

Images of the burnt down vehicle posted by ANI on Twitter show the sorry state of the sports car. Majority of the vehicle got completely destroyed and unrecognizable. Only the rear part of the vehicle along with the ‘Porsche’ emblem remained, hinting that the model was from Porsche 718 series and painted in red hue.

A front view of the burnt down Porsche shows scattered parts, metal scraps, alloys, and the remains of the door frame. A look at the rear shows that the rear wheels and the exhaust pipes remained intact. However, the number plate of the vehicle disappeared. It is possible that the owner took the number plate along or it got dropped off during one of the collisions.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche 718 road safety road accident safe driving
