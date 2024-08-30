HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Sonet, Seltos Carens & Ev6 Get Easier To Own With ‘kia Subscribe’ Lease Program

Sonet, Seltos Carens & EV6 get easier to own with ‘Kia Subscribe’ lease program

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2024, 16:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Under Kia Subscribe, customers can lease the Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 from the company on a flexible ownership basis for for 12 to 36 months,
...
Kia India Cars
The Kia Subscribe lease program will now be available across 14 cities pan India with a minimum monthly lease rental of ₹17,999 for the Sonet
Kia India Cars
The Kia Subscribe lease program will now be available across 14 cities pan India with a minimum monthly lease rental of ₹17,999 for the Sonet

Kia India has rolled out its new flexible ownership plan with the new ‘Kia Subscribe’ lease program. Under Kia Subscribe, customers can lease the Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 from the company on a flexible ownership basis for a limited period. The Kia Subscribe lease program was introduced three months ago and the automaker is ready to expand the same across major markets in the country.

Kia Subscribe: How Much Does It Cost?

Under Kia Subscribe, customers choose a short-term lease option that allows flexibility in vehicle usage without long-term commitment. The leasing tenure ranges from 12 months to 36 months and starts from as low as 17,999 per month for the Sonet, going up to 1.29 lakh per month for the Kia EV6.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Kia Carnival arrives in India, spotted at Delhi Airport ahead of launch

Kia India VehicleMonthly Lease Rental
Kia Sonet 17,999
Kia Seltos 23,999
Kia Carens 24,999
Kia EV6 1.29 Lakh

The Kia Subscribe program will be available to salaried and self-owned businesses, and the company says it can be tailored for B2B clients, corporates, and MSMEs with prolonged mobility requirements spanning 24t to 60 months. The mileage options differ according to usage.

Kia India
The leasing program is available for a minimum of 12 months to 36 months for salaried and self-employed individuals. It can be extended up to 60 months for B2B requirements
Kia India
The leasing program is available for a minimum of 12 months to 36 months for salaried and self-employed individuals. It can be extended up to 60 months for B2B requirements

The Kia Lease program was initially kicked off in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Under the leasing program, customers need to only pay the monthly premium without any down payment. The monthly cost bundles everything from road taxes, maintenance, insurance, and more, for the subscribed tenure. Customers have the option to switch to a different vehicle at the end of the lease program.

Kia Subscribe: Availability

Kia India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd to expand its car leasing program that will be available across 14 major cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Jaipur. The South Korean automaker joins other mass-market players including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Skoda and more, which offer leasing services to customers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2024, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS: car leasing

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.