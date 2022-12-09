HT Auto
Skoda Octavia Scores 5 Stars In Euro Ncap Crash Test

Skoda Octavia scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test

Skoda Octavia scored five stars on the Euro NCAP crash test. The estate version of the Octavia was tested although the result is also applicable to the sedan version that is sold in the Indian market. The Octavia scored 86 per cent in adult protection, 84 per cent in child occupant, 68 per cent in vulnerable road users and 81 per cent in safety assist systems.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2022, 08:56 AM
The Octavia that was tested was equipped with eight airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and eight airbags. Moreover, Octavia also got ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System which is not on offer on the India-spec version. The Octavia was equipped with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, driver-set speed limiter and driver fatigue detection.

In India, the Skoda Octavia comes with a 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 187 bhp of max power at 4,180-6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-3,990 rpm. It comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox only which also gets Tiptronic feature. The Octavia is equipped with a Shift by Wire and direct injection system.

The Octavia is being sold in two variants. There is Style and Laurin and Klement. The Style is priced at 27.35 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Laurin and Klement cost 30.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, Skoda Octavia does not have any direct rivals in the Indian market. In the global market though, the Octavia goes against Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic.

The India-spec Octavia is fitted with ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Multi Collision Brake, Hill Hold Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Electromechanical parking brake with Auto Hold Function, Anti Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Front and rear parking sensors, Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines and up to eight airbags.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2022, 08:56 AM IST
