India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift SUV scores 5-star safety rating at ASEAN NCAP

The upcoming Hyundai Creta SUV is set be safer than the ones offered currently in India. According to the recent ASEAN NCAP crash tests, the facelift version of the SUV, which is expected to be launched in India some time next year, secured five-star rating. The new generation Hyundai Creta secured overall 75.78 points on its way to score five star rating at the ASEAN NCAP. This is a higher safety rating than the three-star rating the SUV received at the Global NCAP in April this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2022, 13:10 PM
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV, which is yet to be launched in India, has secured highest points during safety crash tests at the ASEAN NCAP recently.
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV, which is yet to be launched in India, has secured highest points during safety crash tests at the ASEAN NCAP recently.
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV, which is yet to be launched in India, has secured highest points during safety crash tests at the ASEAN NCAP recently.
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV, which is yet to be launched in India, has secured highest points during safety crash tests at the ASEAN NCAP recently.

According to the ASEAN NCAP, which is the SouthEast Asian vehicle safety rating agency for Global NCAP, Creta SUV achieved 34.72 points for the Adult Occupant Protection and 15.56 points for Child Occupant Protection. The Creta SUV tested by the ASEAN NCAP was equipped with standard 6 airbags, as well as other safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Seatbelt Reminder System (SBR), ISOFIX and Pedestrian Protection technology.

The new Creta will offer enhanced safety technology, which includes ADAS features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) City, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) for both sides as well as Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA).

In April, the India-spec Hyundai Creta underwent crash test at the Global NCAP. It returned with a moderate three-star rating. During the test in April, Creta had scored 8 points out of 17 in the adult occupant protection category, while in the child occupant category it received 28.29 points out of 49. The test report had also revealed that the bodyshell integrity of the popular SUV was proven unstable during the crash test. This SUV was equipped with safety features such as front seatbelt pre-tensioners, SBR, and four-channel ABS among others.

Hyundai is expected to drive in the new generation Creta SUV later next year. It has already been introduced in global markets with new looks and enhanced features. In India, Creta is Hyundai's best-selling model and competes with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara among others in the compact SUV segment.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2022, 13:10 PM IST
TAGS: Creta Hyundai Motor
