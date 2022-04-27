Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition India launch on May 9: What to expect?

Skoda is gearing up for the launch of the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition in India on May 9. The new car will be offered as a sportier looking variant of the compact SUV launched in the Indian market last year. Apart from the snazzier treatment on the outside, the vehicle will also be updated with more features over what's currently offered on the existing top-spec Kushaq SUV.

Skoda has previously offered the Monte Carlo edition of its several models. And similar updates are expected to be also introduced on the Kushaq's special edition as well. This model is likely to receive new blacked-out as well as contrasting red highlights across the body profile. Other key sporty elements may include a black lip spoiler for the front bumper, sporty diffuser design on the rear bumper, black side skirting, and more. Also, the car will be stamped with the ‘Monte Carlo’ badge to distinguish it from the regular model.

(Also Read: Skoda Slavia first-drive review: Solid all-rounder, may revive falling segment)

Inside, the car will also carry its red/black paint treatment along with a new digital instrument cluster, and red inserts on the black dash, centre console etc. Other key addition may include revised upholstery, electric ORVMs, and seat cover with red highlights.

Apart from this, the rest of the details are likely to remain the same for the car. Under the hood, expect the car to feature the familiar 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options. While the former has been rated to deliver 114bhp of power and 178Nm torque, the latter churns out 148bhp and 250Nm torque. The car is likely to get either one of these engines. More details are likely to be rolled out later.

First Published Date: