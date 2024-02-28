Skoda Kushaq competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos among others
The SUV is expected to receive a special edition in beefier avatar
Skoda has showcased Explorer Edition design study of Kushaq previewing what the special edition model could look like
Since Explorer Edition is a design study, the actual model may come with more or less accessories and customisation
Explorer Edition gets a special matte green colour with orange accents on front grille, skid plate, bumper, side cladding and rear
The grille wing mirror and badges come wearing a contrasting black shade
The SUV runs on 16-inch black alloy wheels, wrapped with 215/65 all-terrain tyres
There is a functional roof rack with an auxiliary light bar, while the SUV gets orange tow hooks at front and rear
Mechanically the SUV remains same though, powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine