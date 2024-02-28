Kushaq is one of the most successful cars from Skoda in India

Published Feb 28, 2024

Skoda Kushaq competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos among others

The SUV is expected to receive a special edition in beefier avatar

Skoda has showcased Explorer Edition design study of Kushaq previewing what the special edition model could look like

Since Explorer Edition is a design study, the actual model may come with more or less accessories and customisation

Explorer Edition gets a special matte green colour with orange accents on front grille, skid plate, bumper, side cladding and rear

The grille wing mirror and badges come wearing a contrasting black shade

The SUV runs on 16-inch black alloy wheels, wrapped with 215/65 all-terrain tyres

There is a functional roof rack with an auxiliary light bar, while the SUV gets orange tow hooks at front and rear

Mechanically the SUV remains same though, powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine
