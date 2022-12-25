HT Auto
Scuderia Ferrari to unveil 2023 Formula 1 challenger on Valentine’s Day

Scuderia Ferrari racing team recently announced that its 2023 Formula 1 challenger will be revealed on Valentine’s Day - February 14, next year. Codenamed Project 675, the new Ferrari F1 race car is set to arrive with key improvements as the iconic racing team aims to take on Red Bull for the title fight next season.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2022, 15:35 PM
Ferrari's 2023 F1 challenger will be unveiled just nine days prior to pre-season testing in Bahrain
In a statement, Scuderia Ferrari said, “February 14 next year will be a special day for lovers…of the Scuderia, as Ferrari's 2023 car will be launched on St. Valentine's Day," read a short statement from Ferrari. Going by the project number 675, with its official designation to be revealed at a later date, the new car will be taking part in the 73rd year of the Formula 1 World Championship. For the third consecutive year, driving duties will fall to the pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz."

Ferrari made its announcement a day after Aston Martin confirmed that it will be the first team to showcase its 2023 F1 race car next year. The next season is particularly important for the Italian marquee with a number of changes made within the team as it aims to return to dominance. The new car will be unveiled under the leadership of Frederic Vassuer, who will step in as the new team principal at Ferrari from January 9, 2023, following the departure of Mattia Binotto at the end of this season.

Vassuer will be building on a rather positive year for Ferrari that saw several silver linings as it contested against Red Bull and Mercedes on many occasions. Finishing second in the constructors’ standings turned out to be the necessary shot in the arm for the team in a year when Mercedes struggled to retain the top spot.

The 2023 Ferrari 675 race car is expected to see improvements on two main functions - aerodynamic efficiency and try management and degradation. Ferrari’s unveiling will take place just nine days before the pre-season testing begins on February 23, 2023. F1 teams will head to the Bahrain International Circuit, which will be followed up with the season-opener at the same circuit on March 5.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2022, 15:35 PM IST
TAGS: motorsport F1 Formula 1 Ferrari
