HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Scorpio N, Xuv700 Suvs Help Mahindra's Profit Rise By 15 Per Cent

Scorpio-N, XUV700 SUVs help Mahindra's profit rise by 15 per cent

Strong demand for its SUVs have helped Mahindra and Mahindra clock increased profit in the third quarter of 2022-23. The carmaker has registered rise of 15 per cent in profit in the last three months of 2022. The new generation SUVs from the carmaker, which include flagship models like XUV700, Scorpio-N and Thar, have seen a spike in sales in recent times. However, waiting period for some of these models are the highest among all models in India due to shortage of certain components.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 15:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Scorpio-N, XUV700 and other SUVs have helped Mahindra and Mahindra register profit in the last three months of 2022.
Scorpio-N, XUV700 and other SUVs have helped Mahindra and Mahindra register profit in the last three months of 2022.
Scorpio-N, XUV700 and other SUVs have helped Mahindra and Mahindra register profit in the last three months of 2022.
Scorpio-N, XUV700 and other SUVs have helped Mahindra and Mahindra register profit in the last three months of 2022.

On Friday, Mahindra reported a rise of 15.28 billion in its profit in the quarter that ended in December last year. During the same period in 2022, Mahindra had clocked profit of 13.35 billion. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Auto & Farm Sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra, said that the semiconductor issue continues to impact its production and sales targets. "We do have an issue right now on the availability of airbags and sensors, which is impacting our ability to produce some of the vehicles like Scorpio and XUV 700," Jejurikar said. Over the last one year, Mahindra has also been forced to increase prices of its models due to rise in input costs.

Mahindra SUVs currently have the longest waiting period among all types of models sold in India. The recently-launched RWD version of the Thar SUV has been reported to have waiting period of up to 18 months at some places. While popular models like Scorpio-N has waiting period of up to 65 weeks, the longest waiting period for the XUV700 has come down to around 45 weeks. Overall, Mahindra is yet to deliver more than two lakh units. As of February 1, the carmaker has a pending order backlog of 2.66 lakh SUVs. Mahindra says the waiting period only shows the demand for its cars.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Mahindra and Mahindra is one the top five carmakers in India. Known for its hardcore SUVs, Mahindra has recently rejigged its lineup with fresh models with new design and technology. The carmaker has also launched the XUV400, its first electric SUV, as it aims to take a deep dive in the EV space dominated by its rival Tata Motors.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 15:33 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N XUV700 Thar Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

To tap US government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers
To tap US government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers
Kartik Aaryan praises Formula E as Shehzada of racing
Kartik Aaryan praises Formula E as Shehzada of racing
To prevent road accidents, Delhi Traffic Police team to analyse black spots
To prevent road accidents, Delhi Traffic Police team to analyse black spots
Audi to launch Q3 Sportback in India on this date
Audi to launch Q3 Sportback in India on this date
Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV garners over 15,000 bookings since launch: MD Anish Shah
Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV garners over 15,000 bookings since launch: MD Anish Shah

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city