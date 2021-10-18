Renault Kiger claims best-in-segment 20.5 kmpl mileage

Renault on Monday announced that its Kiger sub-compact SUV, launched earlier this year, has achieved an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.5 kmpl. Renault claimed that this is the best-in-segment mileage for any petrol-powered passenger vehicle that Kiger competes against.

Renault Kiger engine and transmission choices:

Kiger comes with two, three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engines. The turbo engine puts out 100 Ps of max power and offers 160 Nm of torque. One can also choose between a manual transmission, AMT or CVT units.

Renault claims that the mileage figures on the Kiger are also achieved courtesy three drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.

Renault Kiger design highlights:

Kiger is a young and sporty looking car which isn't exactly SUV-ish to look at and adopts a more coupe-ish profile. The front face is similar to the latest Kwid and the car gets split-head lights, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels and C-shaped LED tail lights.

Renault Kiger variants:

Kiger is offered in five trims - RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT (O) and RXZ. Features, obviously, vary across these trims but the fully-loaded Kiger comes with eight-inch touchscreen, seven-inch driver display, support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry-go, Arkamys 3D sound system, cooled glove box, ambient lighting and PM 2.5 filter, among others.

Renault Kiger prices:

Kiger starts at ₹5.63 lakh for the RXE 1.0L ENERGY with manual transmission and goes up to ₹10 lakh for the RXZ X-TRONIC trim with CVT and dual-tone roof (prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

Renault Kiger rivals:

Renault Kiger competes against a long list of rivals in its segment. At launch, it was seen as a direct competitor to Nissan Magnite which is also manufactured at the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd plant near Chennai. It, however, also goes up against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitrara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser.