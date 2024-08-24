Planning to buy your first car? Here are some features you should consider

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Indian automotive industry is very saturated with new launches coming in one after the other. With each model topping the list of features of its competitors, it has become a very interesting space for buyers to explore and decide which model best suits them. However, with a large number of options available one can also be very easily confused while making this decision. More so if you’re buying a vehicle for the very first time, technical terms like ESP, immobiliser and ADAS may confuse a first-time car buyer.
However, even with all the various features coming in cars, there are some features that you cannot miss having on your vehicle if you’re a first-time buyer. At the end of this article, you will be able to make a decision and get a better understanding of features that are absolutely crucial to have in 2024.
ESP or electronic stability program is an important safety feature which helps in controlling a spin out situation when a car is under harsh braking. It senses individual wheel speed and detects understeer and oversteer conditions working in conjunction with ABS and traction control systems.
Head rests and three point seat belts are crucial for passenger safety. Head rests protect the occupants head from whiplash whereas seat belts secure the occupants on the seats in case of an impact.
Having a powered-steering is one of the most important features to have in 2024. It greatly assists one's driving. When electronically assisted it allows for much lesser physical effort to be put in when maneuvering a vehicle.
Another important safety feature in a vehicle is central locking with engine immobiliser function. Central locking allows all doors of the vehicle to be locked and unlocked at the same time. This helps ensure that none of the doors are left unlocked by mistake leading to potential theft. The immobilizer prevents the engine from starting in the event of unauthorized entry.
One of the most important features to have on a vehicle is fog lights. Fog lights as the name suggests offer visibility during foggy weather when the headlamps are not of much help. With Indian climatic conditions, we usually face situations of blinding fog. These and other lights can also be installed as an aftermarket accessory.