Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount

Some of the small hatchbacks are available at heavy discounts this festive season. These range from the new generation Maruti Alto K10 to Renault Kwid.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 15:25 PM
The ongoing festive season has brought much needed cheer to the automotive industry as carmakers clocked a massive jump of 57 per cent during the Navratri festivities. In the passenger vehicle segment, carmakers sold more than 1.10 lakh units compared to just 64,850 units last year, recording a growth of over 70 per cent. To make most of the festival rush to buy new cars, companies are now offering their models at heavy discounts to lure buyers. Almost every carmaker is offering discounts on their models in October. Here is a quick look at five small cars with benefits exceeding 30,000.

Maruti Celerio

The highest benefit one will get among the five we have picked is Celerio, which was launched last year. Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to 59,000 on the new generation model. The bulk of the benefit will come in form of cash discount which amounts to nearly 40,000. Among other benefits are exchange discount worth 15,000 and corporate discount of 4,000.

Maruti Swift

The popular hatchback from Maruti is the second on the list with highest discounts. The Swift, which is set for a facelift soon, is available at a discount going up to 50,000. This includes cash benefit worth 30,000 besides the exchange bonus of 15,000 and corporate discount worth 5,000.

Maruti WagonR

The boxy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki is third on the list with an offer that goes up to 40,000. Besides the cash discount of 20,000, Maruti is also offering 15,000 exchange bonus and 5,000 corporate discount for those looking to buy a WagonR this month.

Maruti Alto K10

The only model launched this year which is included among the beneficiaries of festive discount is the new generation Alto K10. Launched barely a few months ago, Maruti Suzuki is offering discount of up to 39,000 on the hatchback. This includes 20,000 cash benefit, 15,000 exchange bonus besides corporate discount worth 4,000.

Renault Kwid

The only other carmaker offering its small car with such heavy discount is French auto giant Renault. It is offering up to 35,000 on the Kwid. The benefits include cash benefits worth 15,000, an exchange bonus and worth 15,000

 

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 15:25 PM IST
TAGS: Alto Kwid Celerio Swift WagonR Maruti Suzuki Renault Alto K10
