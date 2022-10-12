Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount

Some of the small hatchbacks are available at heavy discounts this festive season. These range from the new generation Maruti Alto K10 to Renault Kwid.

The ongoing festive season has brought much needed cheer to the automotive industry as carmakers clocked a massive jump of 57 per cent during the Navratri festivities. In the passenger vehicle segment, carmakers sold more than 1.10 lakh units compared to just 64,850 units last year, recording a growth of over 70 per cent. To make most of the festival rush to buy new cars, companies are now offering their models at heavy discounts to lure buyers. Almost every carmaker is offering discounts on their models in October. Here is a quick look at five small cars with benefits exceeding ₹30,000.

Maruti Celerio

The highest benefit one will get among the five we have picked is Celerio, which was launched last year. Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹59,000 on the new generation model. The bulk of the benefit will come in form of cash discount which amounts to nearly ₹40,000. Among other benefits are exchange discount worth ₹15,000 and corporate discount of ₹4,000.

Maruti Swift

The popular hatchback from Maruti is the second on the list with highest discounts. The Swift, which is set for a facelift soon, is available at a discount going up to ₹50,000. This includes cash benefit worth ₹30,000 besides the exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and corporate discount worth ₹5,000.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti WagonR

The boxy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki is third on the list with an offer that goes up to ₹40,000. Besides the cash discount of ₹20,000, Maruti is also offering ₹15,000 exchange bonus and ₹5,000 corporate discount for those looking to buy a WagonR this month.

Maruti Alto K10

The only model launched this year which is included among the beneficiaries of festive discount is the new generation Alto K10. Launched barely a few months ago, Maruti Suzuki is offering discount of up to ₹39,000 on the hatchback. This includes ₹20,000 cash benefit, ₹15,000 exchange bonus besides corporate discount worth ₹4,000.

Renault Kwid

The only other carmaker offering its small car with such heavy discount is French auto giant Renault. It is offering up to ₹35,000 on the Kwid. The benefits include cash benefits worth ₹15,000, an exchange bonus and worth ₹15,000

First Published Date: