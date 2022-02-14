Petrol, diesel price hikes lurching ahead, crude oil hits seven-year high

HT Auto
Petrol and diesel prices remain steady for 101 days in a row since 4th November 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 04:33 PM
Petrol and diesel prices are likely to witness an upward rally again. (REUTERS)
Petrol and diesel prices in India might have taken a backstep after reaching a record level last year, but there are chances of the motor fuel price surge again as crude oil prices have increased to their highest level at a seven-year high in the wake of the latest geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe.

(Also Read: Fuel prices remain unchanged in India for 100th day, longest since June 2017)

Brent crude was down 11 cents or 0.1 per cent at $94.33 a barrel on 14th February, closer to $96.16 recorded in October 2014. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude on the other hand rose one cent or less than 0.1 per cent to $93.11 a barrel on the same day, hovering near the previous high of $94.94 recorded in September 2014.

Crude oil prices have gone up by 25 per cent since the beginning of this year, but petrol and diesel prices have not moved in tandem. Both petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for 100 days in a row, which is the longest since June 2017 when the Indian government introduced a daily price revision strategy.

However, with 14th February being the last day of voting for five state assembly elections, oil marketing companies in the country are likely to announce price hikes in order to match with the increased crude oil pricing in the international market. The crude oil price in the international market is expected to remain high due to the tension between Russia and Ukraine. This means the pricing of petrol and diesel are likely to see an upward rally.

Petrol and diesel prices shot sky-high levels last year owing to the high excise duty imposed by the central government. Added to that the value-added tax (VAT) imposed by state governments and retailer commission also contribute to the retail price of motor fuels.

On November 4, the central government announced a cut in excise duty that resulted in a significant drop in oil prices. Also, several state governments announced a cut in their respective VAT rates, which further brought down the price of motor fuels across India. Since then the price of petrol and diesel remain unchanged providing slight relief to the common people including motorists. However, a price surge again will put pressure on them again.

 

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 04:33 PM IST
TAGS: Petrol price diesel price fuel price oil price Petrol diesel
Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

