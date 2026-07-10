Nissan Tekton: Variants and features explained

Nissan has laid out the full variant-wise feature spread for the Tekton, giving buyers a clearer view of how each trim is positioned. The midsize SUV will be offered in six versions, starting with the Visia at ₹10.49 lakh and going up to the Tekna+ at ₹18.59 lakh. Each trim adds a distinct set of equipment, safety, and convenience features, making the lineup easy to segment for different buyers.

Visia

The base Visia trim, priced at ₹10.49 lakh, brings a long list of essentials. It gets six airbags, a 7-inch digital instrument display, automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail-lights, and LED turn indicators on the ORVMs. Other features include rear AC vents, a soft-touch dashboard trim, manual AC, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a four-speaker Arkamys audio system, and a sliding front armrest.

Safety and practicality kit includes ESC, traction control, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, TPMS, idle start-stop, speed and impact sensing door unlock, rear parking sensors, and four power windows with one-touch up/down and anti-pinch. The trim also comes with body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, a roof spoiler, front and rear skid plates, frameless wipers, and 17-inch steel wheels with covers.

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Visia+

The Visia+ adds a few key comfort and tech upgrades over the base trim. Priced at ₹11.14 lakh, it gets a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Acenta

Moving up, the Acenta trim is priced from ₹11.79 lakh to ₹14.99 lakh. It builds on Visia+ with a smart key, roof rails, push-button start, rear centre armrest, rear defogger, wiper and washer, and a full-size spare wheel. It also adds walk-away lock and approach unlock, 60:40 split rear seats, parcel tray, shark fin antenna, front Type-C charging ports, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, and a rear-view camera.

On DCT versions, the list expands further with cruise control, paddle shifters, rear disc brakes, and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

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N-Connecta

The N-Connecta, priced between ₹13.69 lakh and ₹16.49 lakh, moves the Tekton into a more premium space. It gets a panoramic sunroof, blue semi-leatherette upholstery, connected LED headlamps and tail-lights, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger with cooling on DCT variants, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear Type-C ports, puddle lamps, acoustic windshield, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 18-inch alloy wheel set.

It also adds auto-folding ORVMs, front and rear fog lamps, remote SmartCard window and sunroof control, a centre console with cooled storage on DCT, and a six-speaker Arkamys surround sound system.

Tekna

The Tekna trim is priced from ₹15.39 lakh to ₹17.79 lakh and brings a stronger safety and comfort package. It adds ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function on DCT, blind spot warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness attention warning, hill descent control, and automatic high beam assist.

It also gets remote engine start, ambient lighting, air purifier, dual steering modes, 6-way powered driver’s seat, front, rear and side parking assist, and MyNISSAN connected car features for three years.

Tekna+

At the top sits the Tekna+ at ₹16.49 lakh to ₹18.59 lakh. This trim adds a 360-degree camera, leatherette seat upholstery with contrasting accents, maps in the driver’s display, a powered tailgate, OTA updates, six-way powered front seats, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google integration.

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