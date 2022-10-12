HT Auto
Nissan Magnite is official car of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Nissan Magnite SUV is manufactured at the company plant in Chennai and exported to around 15 markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 14:30 PM
Nissan Magnite has been named the official car of the upcoming 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia from October 16. This is the seventh successive year of a collaboration between Nissan Motor India and the International Cricket Council. Nissan Magnite is currently the most affordable vehicle in the manufacturer's line-up. It starts at 5.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Citroen C3, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Nissan India will also promote the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 virtual trophy tour during the event, where fans can access it virtually through a 3D Augmented Reality (AR) filter on the official Facebook and Instagram pages for the event. Fans can use this filter to get creative and take control of the tour, taking the trophy (virtually) wherever they like – their backyard, the local cricket club, a popular landmark in their city, anywhere at all.

(Also read: Nissan India sells 7,265 cars, Magnite compact SUV gathers 1 lakh bookings)

Nissan is currently exporting Magnite to 15 different countries. It was recently launched in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. The manufacturer has gathered more than 1,00,000 cumulative bookings to date. Nissan Magnite is also doing fairly well in the Indian market. “The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan also introduced a special Red Edition of the Magnite which starts at 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with red accents on the exterior. The cabin is finished in a dual-tone red and black dashboard. Moreover, the doors and centre console also get red accents.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 14:18 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Magnite
