Nissan India sells 7,265 cars, Magnite compact SUV gathers 1 lakh bookings

Nissan India on Saturday announced that they have sold 7,265 units which consist of domestic wholesales of 3177 units and export wholesales of 4088 units. These figures are for the month of September 2022. The cumulative wholesale YTD growth stood at 18 per cent as compared to the same period last year for the manufacturer. When compared, Nissan sold 8,915 units for the month of August and the export figures were more than domestic sales.

Nissan Magnite is also doing fairly well in the Indian market. “The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

(Also read: Toyota, Honda, Nissan face greatest climate-change risks. Here's why)

The Magnite is the compact SUV that Nissan sells in India and also exports to other countries. The starting price of Nissan Magnite is ₹5.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up to ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There is also a special Red Edition of the Magnite which starts at ₹7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with red accents on the exterior. The cabin is finished in a dual-tone red and black dashboard. Moreover, the doors and centre console also get red accents.

Nissan has also added features such as wireless charging, illuminated door sills and ambient lighting. On the turbo petrol engine, there are safety features such as hill start assist, traction control and brake assist, in addition to ABS with EBD and dual front airbags.

Nissan is also currently running its Quality Month campaign across India. The campaign started on 26th September and will end on 11th November 2022. The key pillars of the campaign are Express Service, Pick Drop service, Doorstep services and Service Clinic while providing value through genuine parts and accessories.

First Published Date: