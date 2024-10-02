Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Nissan Magnite facelift leaked ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Oct 2024, 11:48 AM
  • 2024 Nissan Magnite will only get cosmetic changes and feature additions. There will be no mechanical changes.
The 2024 Nissan Magnite will come with a revised grille design. (Twitter/@rohsec)

Nissan Motor India is all set to unveil the Magnite facelift on October 4. But the sub 4-metre SUV has already been leaked online and it gives us a glimpse of what the updated Magnite will look like. The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to come only with cosmetic changes and feature additions. It will continue to come with the same petrol engines and transmission options. Nissan has already started accepting bookings for the Magnite facelift.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2024, 11:48 AM IST
