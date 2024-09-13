New-gen Kia Carnival bookings to begin on September 16, features revealed

Kia India has announced that pre-bookings for the new-generation Carnival Limousine will commence on September 16, 2024. The automaker has announced that customers will be able to book the premium MPV from midnight onwards at Kia dealerships or on the automaker’s official website for a minimum token amount of ₹2 lakh. The previous-gen Carnival was pulled off showroom floors in India in 2023 and the latest gen will arrive with a comprehensive upgrade growing in features and proportions.

New-Gen Kia Carnival Features Revealed

The latest-gen Kia Carnival will pack more features including a larger and more spacious second row. The automaker has confirmed the feature list. The second row will get luxury powered relaxation seats with ventilation and leg support, a one-touch smart power sliding door, dual electric sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic curved display comprising a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital console. The new Carnival will also pack Level 2 ADAS with 23 autonomous features for enhanced safety.

The Kia Carnival will get luxury powered relaxation seats with ventilation and leg support in the second row, a curved display, as well as Level 2 ADAS

The previous generation Kia Carnival was well received by customers, according to the automaker, with more than 14,500 units sold between 2020 and 2023. The comfortable second row remains its biggest USP and the latest-gen offering promises to elevate that experience.

The 2024 Kia Carnival measures over 5 metres in length, liberating ample room for the rear-seat occupants. The MPV is likely to be available in multiple seating configurations across variants. Kia is yet to confirm the specifications but expect the 2.2-litre diesel engine paired to an automatic transmission. The new Carnival is available with a 3.5-litre V6 and 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine options globally.

Kia is expected to bring the new-gen Carnival as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) initially and is likely to assemble the model at a later date. Prices are likely to be around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be significantly higher than the previous-gen offering, which was launched from ₹24.95 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in 2020.

