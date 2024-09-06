Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Variants Of Hyundai Exter Introduced For Festive Boost To Sales

New variants of Hyundai Exter introduced for festive boost to sales

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Sep 2024, 12:06 PM
Follow us on:
Hyundai Exter sits on top of the Grand i10 NIOS in the company product portfolio in India and directly rivals the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuk
...
Hyundai Exter is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase in its segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Hyundai Exter, launched back in July of 2023, has been among the more popular small models from the Korean brand in recent times even as customer preference has been gradually shifting to bigger SUVs. The Exter pricing ranges between around 6 lakhs and 10.50 lakhs, making it a viable option for many budget buyers as well. On Friday, Hyundai announced the introduction of two additional variants of the car with Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) - both with sunroofs, joining the product brochure.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS