New variants of Hyundai Exter introduced for festive boost to sales

Hyundai Exter, launched back in July of 2023, has been among the more popular small models from the Korean brand in recent times even as customer preference has been gradually shifting to bigger SUVs. The Exter pricing ranges between around ₹6 lakhs and ₹10.50 lakhs, making it a viable option for many budget buyers as well. On Friday, Hyundai announced the introduction of two additional variants of the car with Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) - both with sunroofs, joining the product brochure.