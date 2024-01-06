2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift exterior fully leaked. Check out new images

Hyundai is all set to launch the 2024 Creta on 16th January in the Indian market and the dealers are already accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹25,000. Now, the manufacturer has started dispatching the Creta Facelift to its dealerships. The SUV's exterior has now been leaked as it has been spotted parked at a dealership yard. The 2024 Creta Facelift seems to be heavily inspired by the Venue and Tucson.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta looks more butch when compared to the outgoing version. It has a more boxy design and gets a redesigned front end that is similar to the ones found on the Tucson. So, the LED Daytime Running Lamp is positioned above and connected via an LED lightbar while the headlamp is a vertical unit that sits in the bumper. There is a new skid plate that looks quite rugged and the grille is finished in dark chrome.

The rear has been completely redesigned. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Harsh VLOGS)

On the side, there is a new set of alloy wheels and grey roof rails along with a piece running through the roof to the C-pillar. The rear has been redone as well. It now looks more proportional than the outgoing model. The tail lamps are horizontal and are connected by a light bar. Again, there is a new skid plate that looks more rugged and the number plate will be mounted on the boot itself.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.87 - 19.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta 2024 1499 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 10.50 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero 1493.0 cc Diesel Manual ₹ 9.79 - 10.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Creta safety equipment & features revealed, will get ADAS

We already know what features will Hyundai offer. The biggest addition to the SUV will be the HyundaiSense which is essentially an Advanced Driver Aids System. There will be 19 ADAS features on offer. Then there is the safety equipment. Hyundai says that they will offer more than 70 safety features out of which 36 features will be offered as standard. Apart from this, the brand has also reworked the platform which should help in improving crash test rating.

First Published Date: