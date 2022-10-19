New Porsche 911 Carrera T is every purist's dream machine with seven-speed MT

Porsche has introduced the new 911 Carrera T, which comes based on the entry-level model. The German sportscar manufacturer claims that the new Porsche 911 Carrera T is meant for buyers who want something enjoyable to drive but don't need the quickest model in the lineup. The T in the nomenclature stands for touring, claims the automaker. The new model is positioned between the standard Porsche 911 Carrera, and the more high-performance Carrera S. The carmaker will start delivery of this model in 2023 at a starting price of $118,050, which translates to nearly one crore in Indian currency.

Speaking about the power source of the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera T, it draws energy from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that churns out 379 hp of peak power and 449 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the car gets a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard, which has been developed focusing on the drivers who seek old-school driving charm. This transmission is not available on the entry-level 911 Carrera. Besides the manual unit, there is an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox on offer.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T comes with a mechanical limited-slip differential with the company's torque vectoring technology, which is also available on the Carrera S. When it comes to performance, the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera T is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 4.3 seconds. The PDK variant comes faster at 3.8 seconds. Irrespective of the transmission options, the car has a top speed of 291 kmph.

Based on the entry-level Porsche 911 Carrera, the new model gets various performance equipment onboard. Porsche claims the 911 Carrera T gets PASM sports suspension, reducing the car's ride height by 10 mm. It also gets the Sport Chrono package and sports exhaust as standard, while rear axle steering is an optional technology available with the car. To reduce weight, the Porsche 911 Carrera T comes with lesser sound insulation, thinner glass and a smaller battery. Also, the rear seats have been removed. With all these moves, the Porsche 911 Carrera T has been able to shed 45.36 kg weight than the base version of the 911 Carrera.

